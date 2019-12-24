SHIPPENVILLE – A small group of “rowdy” inmates are once again causing issues at the Clarion County Jail.
Despite a lack of a quorum at the Dec. 12 meeting, members of the Clarion County Prison Board still heard an update from jail Warden Jeff Hornberger, who reported that the Paint Township facility had 21 inmate misconducts for the month of November.
“Our misconducts were pretty high,” Hornberger said, noting that a group of “rowdy” inmates have been causing problems in one of the jail blocks. “I think we’re probably going to be filing some charges on some of these inmates.”
Over the last few weeks, Hornberger explained, some inmates have taken to clogging the toilets and flooding their cells. Not only is the flooding a maintenance issue, he said, it also causes an increase in the jail’s water bill.
“We went through this several years ago, and it was suggested that we file some institutional vandalism charges,” he added. “They started again. I think we need to show them the light again.”
In addition to filing charges, Hornberger said jail officials are also considering the installation of lock-out buttons on the toilets in one of the cell blocks. If a toilet containing one of the buttons is flushed more than three times in a 10-minute period, it is locked and unable to be used for 20 minutes before resetting.
“It’s a pretty nice system,” Hornberger said, explaining that he and deputy warden Dan Blose were introduced to the lock-out buttons at a trade show and had a test unit installed in one of the jail’s toilets. “I think we like it so far. We’ve had the test one for about five months.”
Hornberger said the toilet controls are “a little pricy,” but that finalized figures will hopefully be available to the board at the January meeting.
Despite a jump in the number of misconducts last month, Hornberger also reported that the jail’s daily population continues to decrease.
“We’re at 75 inmates today,” he said, adding that the jail had a total of 41 commitments and 62 releases in November, with a total average daily population of 82.27 inmates. “That’s the lowest we’ve been in several years.”