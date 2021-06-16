SHIPPENVILLE – Efforts are underway to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at the Clarion County Jail.
In his report during the June 10 Prison Board meeting, Warden Jeff Hornberger said that as of last Thursday, nine inmates had received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Paint Township facility.
“We have 12 scheduled for next week,” he said, noting that the shots are being provided by Clarion Hospital and administered by jail nursing staff. “I’ve been in direct contact with [chief nursing officer] Leslie [Walters] from Clarion Hospital.”
As a result of some inmates choosing to get the vaccine, Hornberger pointed out that the jail’s work release program is starting to reemerge after being shutdown for more than a year.
“We have one individual on work release right now,” he said, explaining that the inmate was sentenced and vaccinated before reporting to the jail. “Everything seems to be working well there.”
Currently, the jail’s policy requires that all inmates who are sentenced to work release be fully vaccinated before starting the program.
“I talked to our doctor and he thought it would be a good idea, but said it was entirely up to the prison board,” Hornberger said of requiring vaccines. He pointed out that he’s received inquiries from other jails across the state regarding the local jail’s vaccine requirement. “They really like the idea, and we’re getting a lot of positive feedback.”
Clarion County President Judge and prison board member Sara Seidle-Patton said that while she has concerns about requiring vaccines for work release inmates, she liked the fact that the stipulation seemed to be an incentive for inmates to consider vaccination.
“In a setting like this, it’s more important than just about anywhere that they are vaccinated,” she said, adding that she was “good” with keeping the vaccine requirement for now. “We can revisit it maybe next month.”
Prison Board member Commissioner Ted Tharan suggested that Hornberger contact the state Department of Health to see about possibly getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to distribute to interested inmates.
“Johnson would get those work release [inmates] out three or four weeks faster,” he said, noting that Ohio is attempting to give away 200,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “Economic Development is trying to do a deal with Walmart to do the Johnson shot too. Maybe you could check with them.”
Other Business
• Seidle-Patton suggested that a monthly report on the Court’s Intermediate Punishment Program, also known as Probation with Restrictive Conditions, be added to the prison board agenda.
“We get a grant for that program, and part of that grant is you’re supposed to be making a regular report to the prison board about those alternative sanctions that would be used in place of incarceration,” she said, noting that the most common forms of Intermediate Punishment include house arrest or sentencing an individual to jail with work release. “[It would be good] to have it for the minutes to show that we’re meeting that requirement of the program.”
• Prison Board members discussed the possibility of acquiring bids on repairing cracked sections of the jail’s parking lot.
• After restoring inmate in-person visitations to their normal, Pre-COVID schedule last month, Hornberger reported that “everything is going well.”
“I haven’t heard any complaints,” he said, explaining that inmates are allowed one 30-minute visit once a week. “The families appreciate it.”
He did note, however, that the jail’s video visitation equipment is still not operational.
“There are some technical issues they have to work out,” he said. “So they’re still on hold right now.”
• Hornberger said the jail’s average daily population for May was “still down considerably” at 59.16 inmates. The jail had 35 new commitments and 29 releases last month.