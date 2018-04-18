CLARION – Last week’s meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors was jammed packed with discussions on a variety of different jail issues.
Topics brought before the board ranged from the possibility of switching milk suppliers at the jail to the growing epidemic of inmates who have been caught attempting to smuggle contraband into the facility.
Prison board chairman, and Clarion County Commissioner, Wayne Brosius kicked off the April 12 meeting with a suggestion that the jail consider switching its milk supplier from Dean’s Dairy to Schneider’s Dairy in an effort to support more local dairy farmers.
“Schneider’s, which is a local family-owned dairy, really stepped up over the last few weeks for the local county dairy farmers,” Brosius said, explaining that the Pittsburgh-based dairy — which also has a facility in Seneca — took in several area farmers who recently lost their milk contracts with Dean’s Dairy after Walmart announced plans to open its own milk plant. “They brought in local dairy farmers that were looking at probably going out of business.”
Acknowledging the importance of supporting local dairy farmers, some members questioned whether switching to Schneider’s Dairy would be the jail’s best option for purchasing locally-produced milk.
“I’d like to see us find out if Dean’s Dairy buys from any other local farmers,” Clarion County Commissioner and prison board member Ted Tharan said.
Other board members noted that Marburger Dairy Farm of Evans City and Turner Dairy Farm of Penn Hills also purchase milk from Clarion County farmers.
Although the Paint Township facility has already cut back on the amount of milk it serves to inmates — from a three times a day offering to now mostly one time a day — due to increasing costs, Warden Jeff Hornberger still described the jail’s milk purchase a “substantial,” totaling approximately $300 per week.
“It adds up,” he said. He noted, however, that because milk prices are federally regulated, switching suppliers will not save the jail any money. “The main advantage is to support the local farmers.”
Following the discussion, the board directed Hornberger to check with Schneider, Marburger and Turner dairies to see who buys milk from the most local farmers for next month’s meeting.
Brosius pointed out that the board’s interest to switch milk suppliers is not the result of any hard feelings toward Dean’s.
“We’re not trying to penalize Dean’s,” he said, adding that the company is one on the largest dairy producers in the country. “We just want to help out someone who is trying to help out Clarion County farmers.”
A second item of discussion stemmed from a point made in Hornberger’s warden’s report shedding light on the ongoing problem of contraband being smuggled into the jail by inmates.
“Within 72 hours [this week], we’ve had two instances of contraband being brought in,” Hornberger explained, noting that while one instance was not too severe, the other had the potential to be far worse. “It’s a growing epidemic.”
According to Hornberger, in most cases, inmates who are found to be hiding contraband have to be taken to the emergency room for extraction procedures to avoid any potential life-threatening ramifications as a result.
“There have been cases where people have actually died,” he continued, explaining that once the jail is aware of the smuggled contraband, it has to take any precaution necessary to remove it.
Hornberger said that jail officials have discussed different options for curbing contraband smuggling in the past, including the effectiveness of a full-body scanning machine that would check every inmate as soon as they come into the jail.
While the machine might cause inmates to think twice before attempting to sneak anything into the jail, he said, it would come at a hefty cost of around $95,000 or more to the county.
“It’s very nice,” Hornberger said, referring to a body scanning machine owned by the Indiana County Jail. “But you’re talking about a lot of money.”
He added, however, that grants to help pay for such equipment may be available in future years.
Contraband smuggling has been an issue for all prisons, not just the local jail, for many years; and with the possibility of owning a body scanner out of reach, at least for now, Hornberger said jail officials will continue to take every precaution to prevent contraband smuggling as best as they can.
“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “[But] it’s a growing concern because it happens more and more.”
