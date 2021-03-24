CLARION – The reinstatement of inmate visitation at the Clarion County Jail once again dominated the discussion of jail officials at their meeting last week.
“I would like to see it slowly get started,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told prison board members at their March 11 meeting of once again allowing friends and family members of inmates into the Paint Township facility for in-person visitations.
He reiterated that all inmate visits would be no contact and would take place through a glass partition in the jail’s lobby.
“The doctor has no major reservations on visitations at this point in time, as long as it’s no contact,” Hornberger continued, explaining that jail officials could “have all the logistics worked out” ahead of time as far as how to handle visitations in a safe manner.
In order to better prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hornberger suggested that the jail limit the number outside visitors allowed in the building at one time.
“One visitor per person in the building at any one time...would only give us, at the maximum four visitors in the lobby,” Hornberger said. He pointed out, however, that if all four available visitation stations were occupied simultaneously, it would only leave about two or three feet of social distancing between the outside visitors. “We may want to limit that to two as well.”
Prison board member Commissioner Ted Tharan suggested starting out by limiting outside visitors to one at a time, as well as possibly decreasing the amount of time allowed for each visit to 10 minutes for the time being.
“We wouldn’t have to worry about anyone coming in contact with anyone else,” he said, also suggesting that visitors be required to make an appointment to visit a loved one in jail. “They would have to come at a certain time.”
Prior to the suspension of in-person visits due to the pandemic, Hornberger said, the jail allowed inmates to have one 30-minute visit each week, which was scheduled for Friday, Saturday or Sunday depending on which cell block the inmate is housed in.
“That’s the way it was set up...so they have scheduled times,” he said. Hornberger added that after months of no in-person visitation, he is confident any amount of contact “would be appreciated.”
“Ten minutes would be better than nothing,” he said.
Hornberger said he would compile a plan for visitation to be presented to the commissioners and other prison board members prior to the next meeting on April 8. If given the green light ahead of time, the new visitation program could start as early as the end of the month.
“I’ll come up with a plan on what our outlay might be and what we might change so we can try to facilitate everybody while also keeping the general public and inmates safe,” he said.
While the details on in-person visitation remain up in the air, Hornberger said last Thursday that representatives from GTL, the jail’s telephone provider, were on site throughout the week installing the equipment for the video visitation system.
“It’s still going to be at least three or four weeks until we go live,” he said, explaining that policies for use need to be established and inmates and staff need to be trained on how to use the equipment.
Once everything is up and running, inmates will be able to pay a fee to video chat with friends and family from their homes.
“That’s going to increase our revenue as well,” Hornberger said.
Although it appears that visitation may be inching forward on both platforms, jail officials seemed to agree that inmates eligible for work release need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the program is reinstated.
“I think they need to be vaccinated before they go out into the workforce,” Tharan said.
Hornberger agreed.
“That way we would know that they would not possibly be getting infected at their work site,” he said.
As of last Thursday’s meeting, Hornberger reported that while jail staff have been offered vaccines, the shot has not yet been made available to inmates.
Other Business
• Hornberger reported that a 25-year-old dishwasher at the jail has been experiencing continuous issues and may need to be replaced soon.
He said that he requested price quotes for a new machine from multiple vendors, but did not hear anything back in time for last week’s meeting.
• The average daily population for February was 45 inmates, with 19 new commitments and 22 releases. The current jail population as of last Thursday was 55 inmates.