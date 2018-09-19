PAINT TWP. – As contraband smuggling continues to be a concern around the country, inmates at the Clarion County Jail will now have a constant reminder of the consequences they could face if they bring illegal substances into the jail.
Kicking off last week’s meeting of the prison board, Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron unveiled a large sign to be hung in the work release changing area of the jail to notify inmates of the penalties associated with anyone attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the Paint Township facility.
“This is their notice, and it will hopefully serve as a deterrent,” Aaron said, noting that the new signage was purchased using Drug Task Force Forfeiture Funds and not county money. “The district attorney’s office has decided to take a hard line on this.”
According to the sign, anyone who brings an illegal controlled substance into the jail is committing a second degree felony and could face a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in state prison.
Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger explained that the issue of contraband smuggling has been plaguing jails and prisons all around the country, but the biggest offenders at the local jail are those inmates who are on work release.
“We’ve taken actions to stop it any way we can,” he told the board, adding that he has caught inmates attempting to smuggle everything from tobacco and suboxone to heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the jail. “We’ve seen pretty much anything you can name.”
Since all work release inmates have already received their sentences, Hornberger said that he too hopes the visual reminder will discourage them from doing something that could add time to their prison stay.
“They can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Hornberger said. “No one wants to add another two years to that.”
He also recommended adding a second sign to the jail’s lobby to warn visitors that they could face the same penalties if caught bringing contraband to an inmate.
“It’s a big business right now,” Hornberger added, explaining that visitors have been caught attempting to throw contraband over the jail’s fence for an inmate inside. “We need to take all the precautions we can.”
Jail Provides Biohazard Training to Staff
In his report during the Sept. 13 meeting, Hornberger told board members that the Clarion County Jail recently hosted a biohazard training session with its staff. The training, provided by the state, came on the heels of the recent state prison lockdown mandated after several corrections officers were sickened by a synthetic drug.
“With all the stuff going on at the state prisons, we have conducted hazard training and supplied the staff with biohazard suits,” Hornberger said, explaining that the suits will be used mostly when dealing with incoming mail. “That seems to be how most state prisons were getting unknown substances in their jails.”
Although he pointed out that nothing suspicious has been found in the county jail’s mail, Hornberger said the suits and training will provide extra security measurers for the jail’s already existing practices — which include removing all stamps and labels, which could be drug-laced from inmate mail.
“We’ve ripped those off for the last 20 years,” he said. “But we have not found anything in the mail.”
