CLARION – A 27-year-old New Bethlehem man, currently serving time in state prison, is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a corrections officer at the Clarion County Jail in a letter dated July 4.
Joseph David Supik was charged with making terroristic threats.
According to reports, the office of Clarion County President Judge James Arner received a letter from Supik on July 9, mentioning a prior criminal case in which Supik threatened the corrections officer and his family.
In the letter, Supik, who is an inmate at the state prison in Somerset, allegedly wrote that while he didn’t want to hurt the officer’s family, he wanted to “kill him [the officer] slowly” because the officer let Supik’s cousin die last year on the way to the hospital.
Supik reportedly said that the corrections officer “deserves to be beaten,” and repeatedly stated that he was “not joking.”
The letter was signed by Supik and sent in a state Department of Corrections inmate envelope containing Supik’s inmate number, reports state.
Charges were filed July 23 with the office of District Judge Duane L. Quinn.
A preliminary hearing before Quinn is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.