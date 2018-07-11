BROOKVILLE – “If the weather is good, we should have a good week,” Wayne Jackson, president of the Jefferson County Fair Authority said. The 2018 Jefferson County Fair opens Sunday afternoon, and according to Jackson, “the fair board is ready in all departments. We all seem more prepared than in the past.”
Opening ceremonies will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the community stage. The Rev. Joni Williams, pastor of the Faithful Followers Charge of the United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. Special music will be provided by Brookville’s Youth Praise Group.
At 2:30 p.m. 16 girls between the ages of 8 and 20 will be competing for the crowns of fair queen, junior queen and princess.
Hoping to wear the crown of fair queen are Tia Barnett, Morgan Bish, Kylee Fiscus, Ryanne Lindenpitz and Regan Reitz, all of Brookville, and Danielle VanSteenberg of Corsica.
Competing for the title of junior queen will be Madelyn Newcome and Grace Preston of Brockway, Ava Orcutt of Corsica and Mercy Smith of Punxsutawney.
Contestants in the princess pageant are Emma Wilson of Sigel, Elliana Gow, Nora O’Donnell and Rylee Lindenpitz, all of Brookville; and Calista Reitz and Krista Reitz of Punxsutawney.
“There are some very talented young ladies and I think it is going to be a good pageant,” fair authority member Toni Facchine said.
This year’s track entertainment will include the horse pull on Sunday, popular truck and tractor pulls by Full Pull Productions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the mud bog on Thursday, the bigger and better Rawhide Rodeo on Friday and the Tuff Trucks and demolition derby by JM Motorsports on Saturday. New this year will be a mini-tractor pull, also on Monday night. All grandstand shows are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
More than 40 vendors offering products, services and fair treats ranging from ice cream to frog legs to pulled pork and more will be featured on the midway and in the expo building.
New to the general exhibits this year will be decorated Christmas trees, paper mache hands and re-purposed items. There will also be a display of fair-theme quilt blocks, which will be made into one or more quilts to be used as fundraisers for the fair’s building fund.
Those visiting the exhibits in the tan building will have a chance to vote for the favorite baby. “Interest has been outstanding,” chairman Lorie Park said. The winner will be announced at 10 p.m. Saturday. Donations from this year’s contest will be given to the NICU at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Thursday will be senior citizens day at the fair, beginning with a health fair, a picnic lunch at noon and a performance by the Village Voices of Brockway at 12:30 p.m.
Fairgoers will have two opportunities on Thursday to support the local food banks. Everyone attending the fair is asked to donate a non-perishable food item, and buyers at the annual livestock auction will have an opportunity to donate their purchase to the food bank. Donations of non-perishable foods will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon during the senior picnic and again from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at the main gate.
Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is scheduled to visit the fair Thursday afternoon. During his visit Redding plans to tour the fairgrounds and make a special presentation.
Throughout the week there will be a variety of entertainment in the community stage area of the fairgrounds. New to this year’s fair is Circus Stella. Other shows will include the annual fiddle contest, bingo games hosted by the Brookville Relay for Life teams, music by Country Pride and Rick Delia, and karaoke by Dazzle U Productions.
Also during the week will be carnival rides and games by Bartlebaugh Amusements, along with dozens of exhibits in the grange, expo and Songer buildings, animal barns and on the fairgrounds.
Admission is $8 per person which includes parking, admission to all exhibits, unlimited carnival rides and admission to all grandstand shows. Wednesday at the fair will be Sarvey Fun Night, when admission will only be $4.
Gates will open 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 11 a.m. Saturday. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday.
