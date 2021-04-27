CLARION – A Job and Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
This event is sponsored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and Clarion Mall.
At least 49 businesses have signed up for the invent, including:
- Abraxas I
- Advanced Drainage Systems
- Armstrong Group of Companies
- Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission
- Banker’s Life & Colonial Penn
- Career Concepts Staffing Services
- Clarion Bathware – ABG
- Clarion Hospital
- Clarion Psychiatric Center
- Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Commodore Homes
- Community Resources for Independence
- County of Clarion
- Deer Creek Winery
- Eagle Nutrition
- ESS
- Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.
- Hickman Lumber
- Jacki McLaughlin
- Keystone SMILES AmericCorp
- Kronospan, USA
- Laurel Media, Inc.
- Lifeway Services, LLC
- Matric
- Matson Lumber Company
- New Light, Inc.
- Northwest Tri-County IU 5 Adult Education
- PA Pride
- Penn Highlands Healthcare
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
- Precision Manufacturing, Inc.
- Primerica Financial Services, Inc.
- Riverview IU 6
- Seven Mountains Media
- Swartfager Welding
- The ARC of Clarion & Venango Counties
- The McCauley Trucking Company
- Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc.
- Triangle Tech, Inc. (Pgh)
- UFP – Parker, LLC
- United Community Independence Program
- UPMC
- Valley Advantages
- Venango Technology Center – Practical Nursing Program
- Venango Training & Development Center
- Woodmen Life
- WRC Senior Services
Job searchers will not only have the opportunity to speak with up to 50 employers, they also have a chance to win one of four $25 gift certificates to Red River Roadhouse. Each business that you stop at to inquire about job openings available will enter you into the drawing. The more businesses you speak with, the more entries you will receive.
For more information, contact the chamber at tracy@clarionpa.com or 814-226-9161.