CLARION – A Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, May 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.

This event is sponsored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and Clarion Mall.

Organizers are inviting all businesses and educational institutions to participate in this event. The cost to participate is $20. The deadline to pre-register your business is Monday, May 24th.

Those businesses who have signed up so far are:

Advanced Drainage Systems – Greenline Polymers 

American Precast Industries 

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

 Career Concepts Staffing Services

 Clarion Bathware 

Clarion Hospital

 Klapec Trucking Company 

Kronospan

Triangle Tech, Inc. 

UFP, Parker, LLC 

UPMC 

Venango Training & Development Center, Inc. 

Utilities and Industries 

Organizers are also inviting all those individuals who unfortunately lost their job due to COVID-19, individuals recently graduated from college or soon graduating high school, and individuals looking for new or additional opportunities. We know that there are a lot of businesses who need employees.

If your business would like to be a part or if you have any questions and concerns related to the event, emails and calls can be directed to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at tracy@clarionpa.com or 814-226-9161.

