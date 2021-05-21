CLARION – A Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, May 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
This event is sponsored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and Clarion Mall.
Organizers are inviting all businesses and educational institutions to participate in this event. The cost to participate is $20. The deadline to pre-register your business is Monday, May 24th.
Those businesses who have signed up so far are:
Advanced Drainage Systems – Greenline Polymers
American Precast Industries
Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission
Career Concepts Staffing Services
Clarion Bathware
Clarion Hospital
Klapec Trucking Company
Kronospan
Triangle Tech, Inc.
UFP, Parker, LLC
UPMC
Venango Training & Development Center, Inc.
Utilities and Industries
Organizers are also inviting all those individuals who unfortunately lost their job due to COVID-19, individuals recently graduated from college or soon graduating high school, and individuals looking for new or additional opportunities. We know that there are a lot of businesses who need employees.
If your business would like to be a part or if you have any questions and concerns related to the event, emails and calls can be directed to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at tracy@clarionpa.com or 814-226-9161.