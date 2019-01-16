NEW BETHLEHEM – It started with a dream and some help from family. Now, 20 years later, it is one of the area’s most recognizable restaurants.
As Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant officially marked two decades at its location along Broad Street on Jan. 7, owners Joe and Rosa Monteleone recently took time to reflect on their beginnings and life in New Bethlehem.
“Nothing would have been possible without the support of the community and a great staff,” Rosa Monteleone said on Monday. “This is a great town that welcomed us with open arms, and we have some really good memories here.”
Although Joe Monteleone had worked part-time in various pizza shops in New York since coming to the United States from Italy at the age of 16, the couple didn’t own their own business until they moved to the area.
“Joe worked for the gas company when we were first married,” Rosa Monteleone said, noting that as Joe began to face multiple lay-offs in New York the couple knew it was time for a change.
With plans to start a business, the Monteleones took a leap of faith and made the decision to relocate their family from Brooklyn, N.Y. in the late 1990s to open their own New York-style pizza shop.
“We looked all over for a place to open the shop,” Rosa Monteleone said. Although they almost settled in New Jersey, she noted, the couple already had family in Clarion and ultimately decided to call the area home as well. “Our family helped us find this location [in New Bethlehem]. We gave it a shot and we’re still here.”
Explaining that New York pizza shops operate differently by utilizing counter service and offering a basic menu and pizza by the slice, Rosa Monteleone said she and Joe experienced some culture shock when they first arrived, realizing quickly that their new customers wanted something more.
“We started with a very basic menu but soon discovered that customer demands made it necessary to expand,” Rosa explained. “Now we offer over 50 meal options plus hot and cold subs, appetizers and desserts.”
The menu is not the only difference between the current restaurant and the New York style shops they were use to. Joe’s also offers catering services, school fundraisers and most recently spaghetti sauce by the jar.
As the restaurant became busier year after year, it started to outgrow its original location and the Monteleones began thinking about the need to expand.
“When the bank [next door] left in the early 2000s, we saw our opportunity,” Rosa Monteleone said, explaining that a second dining room was added adjacent to the original. It was also during the early 2000s that the Montleones were able to secure a liquor license for the business. That, along with the ever expanding menu, seemed to keep their customers coming back.
“There was definitely a learning curve,” she said, adding that she and Joe also changed some of the food names from their traditional Italian words to make the menu more customer friendly. “It took us a while to get used to how it worked, but we learned to cater to our customers to keep them happy.”
Reflecting on their first 20 years of business, Rosa Monteleone said that she and her husband treasure the relationships they’ve developed within the community — especially with their employees — the most.
“It never feels like we’re coming to work,” she said, adding that her staff has become like family. In fact, she noted, some employees have been with the restaurant since the start and many have been members of the same families. Currently, she said, three generations from the same family are employed. “There’s definitely joy in getting to know them and be part of their lives.”
Crediting the restaurant’s success to the family-centered atmosphere and reasonable prices, Rosa Monteleone said she hopes to see Joe’s Pizza continue to flourish and grow in the years ahead.
“We’re always looking to grow and keep up with the trends,” she said. “If a customer asks us to try something new, we’ll usually do it.”
To help mark the restaurant’s milestone anniversary, and show gratitude its loyal patrons, Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant is raffling off several prizes in a Customer Appreciation Giveaway now through Jan. 26.
Customers can enter the giveaway on the Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Facebook page, or by stopping in the pizza shop. Prizes include two 55-inch 4K televisions and gift certificates from several local businesses. Winners will be announced Jan. 26.
“We’ve had a great response already,” Rosa Monteleone said. “This may be a small town, but it’s a great town.”
