ALCOLA – When it comes to a circus, people typically think of animals, clowns and acrobatics, but for Clarion County fairgoers, a circus means BMX and dirt bike stunts.
Making its debut at the local fair for 2021, Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus Live provides an action-packed stunt sports show featuring professional bikers performing an array of jumps, tricks and acrobatics.
“We’re one of the top and the largest action sports entertainment companies in the world,” Johnny Rockett said, noting that different units of the show travel all over the world. “We do shows from this size to major stadiums.”
For Rockett, who originated the show, the entertainment industry has been a family business that has been passed down for several generations.
“My family comes from a long line of entertainment,” he said, noting that as a seventh-generation entertainer, his family has performed in anything and everything ranging from circus acts to Vaudeville. “I grew up in the entertainment world doing several different things, but as a young child, I always had a passion for action sports.”
Riding throughout his childhood and teenage years, Rockett eventually turned his love for entertainment and passion for riding into a career, performing professionally for other action sports shows. But, he said, he quickly realized that the industry was lacking in some ways.
“It was lacking a little bit of production and other aspects to keep people’s attention,” he said, adding that the apparent void inspired him to design and develop his own show. “We try to give something that’s entertaining for the whole family. Whether you’re two or 102, there’s something that you’ll take away from the show.”
Rockett pointed out that the shows being performed this week at the Clarion County Fair feature “a pretty good mix” of BMX and FMX riding action performed by six of the top riders in the country.
“We’ve worked together off and on for years,” Rockett said, noting that the group of performers includes New Jersey native, Corey Berglar, a BMX rider most recognized by his work with the Scotty Kramer YouTube Channel. “Most of the people who are in all of our productions, are friends of mine that I grew up with doing stuff like this.”
Rockett said that the show also features an FMX performer who specializes in jumping full-size dirt bikes ramp to ramp.
“He travels over 80 feet in distance and reaches heights of over 45 feet in the air,” Rockett said. “He will be demonstrating some of the most difficult tricks in FMX freestyle.”
According to Rockett, the shows also feature stunts in the Moto Monster Ball or Globe of Death, a 15-foot steel cage containing a couple of motorcycles and riders, as well as an attraction called the Cyber Tron. Propelled by a motorcycle on one side, the Cyber Tron includes a trapeze and other apparatuses where the show’s Daredevil Diva, Galaxy Girl, does acrobatic stunts while the motorcycle goes around.
“We basically risk it all for one reason and one reason only, and that is to entertain the people who come to the fair,” he said, adding that all of the show’s elements are the same as the elements featured in the X Games. “I can promise that we’re going to give them a show like they’ve never had here before.”
Rockett noted that, while the company doesn’t normally perform at venues as small as the Clarion County Fair, they are all very excited to be at the local fairgrounds.
“It’s always been my experience that big shows are great, but when you get to go to a smaller town and venue where maybe people haven’t had a chance to see a certain thing live, it’s a lot more fun for us as entertainers,” Rockett said. “Whenever we do a show that is out of our element, something like this a smaller venue, we always have a good time just because I feel like the people do appreciate it more.”
Rockett explained that the favorite part of the show for all of the entertainers is when they get to meet new people after each performance.
“The riders do a meet-and-greet after each show,” he said, explaining that they take photos, sign autographs and answer questions. “That’s always one of our favorite things to do.”
Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus Live will perform two shows a day Wednesday through Friday at the Clarion County Fairgrounds, at 5 and 7:30 p.m.; and three shows on Saturday, at 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.