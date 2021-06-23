COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned during July at Cook Forest State Park:
• Friday, July 2 at 9 p.m. — “Evening Lecture Series: Measuring Pennsylvania’s Champion Hemlocks.” Where are Pennsylvania’s largest hemlocks located? How are they measured? Who finds these things anyway? Meet at the Park Office Conference Room for a slide show tour of Pennsylvania’s champion hemlock trees. Many are found at Cook Forest, but not all of them.
• Saturday, July 3 at 9 a.m. — “Explore Clarion River Lands: Blyson Loop Waterfalls & Rocks Ramble.” Are you curious as to what scenic surprises, wildlife and local history lie within the newly acquired Clarion River Lands? If so, you’ll need a guide to get you there. Trails are steep, rocky and sometimes hard to find, but the wilderness experience will be worth the effort. This three-mile interpretive, very strenuous, and often times off-trail hike climbs 460 feet from the valley floor to the hilltop. The group will investigate rock outcrops along the way for wildlife and historic use. The tail end of the hike loops back down along the picturesque Blyson Run Valley and its numerous small waterfalls. Meet at Park Office where participants will drive to the starting point roughly nine miles downriver. Access to the kick-off point is not easy. Pick-ups and Jeeps are good; low clearance vehicles are bad. Pack a lunch and bring plenty of water.
• Sunday, July 4 at 11:30 a.m. — “River Critters.” Bring river sneakers, swimsuits and snorkels to the Park Office as participants drive to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard to find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult. Low clearance vehicles are not suggested due to access to some of these areas.
• Thursday, July 8 at 8 a.m. —”B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat): Arroyo Bridge-Irwin Run.” Bring your own boat for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River from Arroyo Bridge to Irwin Run. This section of river is rich in local history, and also contains the most challenging set of rapids on the river, “THE X,Y,Z.” The group will be passing remnants of the Arroyo Tannery and have lunch along the abandoned Clarion River Railway near the Lilly Pond. This is a true wilderness experience. Fishing is excellent here. Only experienced boaters permitted. Meet at the Park Office to drive to the starting point. Participants must pre-register by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov by July 6. Registration limited to 10 boats. The cost is $40 per boat. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Register early.
• Saturday, July 17 at 11:30 a.m. — “Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour.” Bring binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign, and take in the view from the top of the Fire Tower.
• Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. — “Family Fishing Program.” The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will offer its Family Fishing Program for families with little or no fishing experience. Participants learn basic fishing skills and practice those skills while fishing during the program. The program is open to all ages, including children ages 5 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The program is free and all equipment is provided. No fishing license required. Meet at the Children’s Fishing Pond behind the Park Office. Families must pre-register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/169217.
• Wednesday-Friday, July 28-30 at 9 a.m. — “Clarion River History Educator Workshop.” This course is considered both an Advanced Watershed Education and Pennsylvania Land Choices workshop. Educators will receive a copy of the PA Land Choices curriculum, as well as several local history books. Teachers will also have the option to earn 23 ACT 48 hours. This workshop will emphasize history of the Clarion River through various first-person living history character portrayals during the mid-1700s French & Indian War and mid-1800s lumber boom era. Day 1 will mainly deal with learning history through “living history.” Day 2 will be historic site investigation from land. Day 3 will be historic site investigation via canoe. Register by July 16 with a check for $125 written out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and sent to Cook Forest State Park, ATTN: Clarion River History.