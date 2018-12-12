CLARION – Damien Ditz, 22, of Clarion was found guilty of third degree murder for the killing of Katrina Seaburn, 22, of Curwensville on Friday by a jury of seven women and five men.
The jury found Ditz not guilty on the most serious charge of murder of the first degree. The verdict means the jury believes Ditz had killed Seaburn and acted with malice, but he did not have a specific intent to kill her.
Ditz was also found guilty of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
The jury deliberated for approximately three-and-a-half hours before rendering its verdict.
Ditz sat emotionless when the verdict was read. He often wept during the weeklong trial and didn’t attend court last Wednesday after breaking down in court Tuesday afternoon. The court adjourned early on Tuesday because Ditz suffered a “medical emergency.”
The verdict means Ditz will serve a prison sentence that will have a minimum of five to 20 years and a maximum of up to 40 years in state prison, with the exact sentence being the decision of Clarion County President Judge James Arner, according to Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron.
Ditz will be sentenced on Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.
“I think the verdict did justice to the case, but it is hard to be pleased in a case like this,” Aaron said. “A young lady lost her life, a young man’s life is ruined by what he did, but I think the jury’s verdict brings justice to the case and closure to Katrina’s family.”
Aaron said the trial went as expected. He praised the state police and his staff who put a lot of time and effort into the investigation.
Aaron said he believes the third interview state police investigators conducted with Ditz on June 20, 2017 was the critical piece of evidence in this case.
According to testimony at trial, Ditz shot and killed his girlfriend Katrina Seaburn, 22, of Curwensville on March 1, 2017 outside of his cousin’s house in Washington Township, Clarion County, while the two sat in her car arguing over money.
Seaburn was a senior at Clarion University.
After the shooting, Ditz called 911 and claimed Seaburn was shot when his gun slid off the dash and hit the center console, causing it to fire.
Ditz also told his cousins the same story and the state police when troopers interviewed him that day. But when challenged by state police investigators, Ditz reportedly changed his story and said the gun went off when he caught the gun as it slid off the dash.
Three months later when interviewed for a third time by the state police, Ditz said he and Seaburn were arguing over money. He said he picked up the gun to put it in the back seat, and was gesturing with the gun in his hand when it went off.
In his closing arguments, Ditz’s attorney Adam Bishop of Pittsburgh argued that this is not a murder case but a “terrible accident.”
“This was an accident, ladies and gentleman,” Bishop said. “And all the evidence in this case supports this.”
Bishop added that this was a manslaughter case. He claimed that even if one believes the commonwealth’s case against his client, at most Ditz is guilty of voluntary manslaughter because this would be a crime of passion, not murder.
Bishop argued that this was a case of involuntary manslaughter. He said Ditz acted like an “idiot” when handling the gun but did not have malice. He said it was Ditz’s recklessness and carelessness that caused Seaburn’s death but that he did not intend to kill her.
And although Ditz lied to the police afterward, Bishop claimed Ditz did so because he was scared, not because he had murdered Seaburn.
“He didn’t have the courage to tell the truth — this doesn’t mean he is a monster, only that he is a human being,” Bishop said.
Bishop said the commonwealth did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ditz acted maliciously, which is required for a conviction of first or third degree murder and asked the jury to return a not guilty verdict on these charges and instead find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Aaron said the commonwealth did prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. He said Ditz admitted he was arguing with Seaburn over money, became angry, picked up the gun, pointed it at Seaburn and pulled the trigger.
He said Ditz was upset that Seaburn had “challenged his manhood” and he wasn’t going to let a woman challenge his decision to loan a family member money.
