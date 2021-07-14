NEW BETHLEHEM – The third annual Just Us For The Animals fundraiser, the Beer, Wine and Shine Festival, will be held on July 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. on the grounds of the Limestone VFD in Limestone Township along Route 66.
Proceeds from the events will help underwrite JUFTA’s low-cost pet neutering and spaying program.
Pre-sale of the event tickets are underway and early-bird purchasers will pay $25 rather than the $30 price charged at the door; but those who choose not to sample the beverages will pay only $5. All ticket holders will receive a commemorative glass and will be entered in the door-prize drawing. The winner of the drawing will receive a two-night stay in one of the Brick House Bed and Breakfast’s cabins in Oak Ridge.
All attendees must be able to show proof that they are 21 years of age or older.
In addition to a wide range of locally produced wines and beers, the JUFTA event will also feature a broad range of handcrafts for sale. Customers can enter to win a kayak while shopping with the craft vendors.
Tina Unger, the founder and organizer of the annual event, said that she and her co-workers expect a good turnout.
“Last year, we were ready to go and really hyped,” she said. “And then COVID came along and changed everything for everyone. Even the veterinarians who are so generous with their time and services had to close during the lock-down.”
Fewer neutering and spaying opportunities for pet owners have resulted in a marked increase in animal-hoarding situations recently. Most could have been prevented if JUFTA’s program had not been shuttered during the pandemic.
“For the most part, spaying or neutering a pet through our program costs $70. People complain about the cost being too high, but they would pay at least $140 at a vets’ office,” she said. “By simply taking care of fixing two cats in their homes, for example, they would not end up with several dozen kittens that tend to create legal problems.”
JUFTA picks up the other $70 of the vets’ bills as well as paying for very urgent care for sick kitties.
“When you end up with a lot of kittens in a close space, they often catch eye infections that sometimes result in blindness,” Unger said. “So we have to pay for treating or removing their eyes, and that money comes out of our spaying and neutering funds. This ends up in even more kittens being born to unspayed cats.”
This year’s Beer Wine and Shine event features the wares of Trails to Ales Brewery, Hop Asylum Brewing, Key Beverage, Bear Creek Winery, Deer Creek Winery, Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars, Woody Lodge Winery, Wagon Wheel Winery, Two Birch Winery, Fractured Grape Winery, Chicken Hill Distillery, Triple Nickle Distillery and Elk County Smoothies. Music will be provided by Digi Trax DJ.
Advance tickets are for sale at Craig’s Barber Place, Bob’s Subs, Palmer’s Store, Mayport Shell Store, New Bethlehem A-Plus, Ferringer Enterprises, Zack’s Restaurant, Distant Village Mart, Plyler’s Restaurant and Debz Twisted Scizzors.