BROOKVILLE – The Redbank Valley Trail Association, in partnership with Brookville Borough, has completed a canoe-kayak launch site in the borough.
The site is located on South White Street (Route 36), adjacent to the bridge and directly across from the Evangelical United Methodist Church.
“The launch site is now open to the public for access to Red Bank Creek for boating and fishing activities. However, the path from the parking area to the creek is for foot traffic only and vehicles are not permitted,” said Dave Smail, a member of the RVTA board.
The Brookville launch site, he said, was built since the RVTA recognized a need for a quality access point to Red Bank Creek in the borough. It is one of the goals of the RVTA to promote recreational activities along the corridor of the trail.
The Redbank Valley Trail Association is a non-profit organization that manages the rail trail, which runs 41 miles from the Allegheny River to its northern terminus in Brookville at the Depot Street parking lot. The lot is across Red Bank Creek from the launch site. In addition, the trail has a 10-mile spur from Lawsonham to Sligo.
Smail said the launch site was constructed by a partnership of the Redbank Valley Trail Association board, Brookville Borough and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. “Each organization contributed to the successful completion of the launch site.”
The RVTA demonstrated the need for the site, identification of the specific site, planning and volunteers.
Brookville Borough provided use of a vacant parcel of borough property and the labor and equipment needed for construction.
The conservancy donated the bulk of the funding for site preparation and signage costs through its Canoe Access Development Fund.
“This project demonstrates that non-profit organizations can work successfully with a government entity to provide a recreational asset for the local community,” he said.