Several special sections that appeared in The Leader-Vindicator during 2020, along with other articles produced by The L-V’s sister newspapers in DuBois and Clearfield, were announced as prize winners in the annual Keystone Media Awards statewide contest.
The newspapers, a division of Illinois-based Tioga Publishing and Community Media Group, were recognized for several group projects from 2020 as well as some individual awards.
“It is so gratifying to see the work of our news team judged as excellent,” said Publisher Pat Patterson. “We are blessed to have outstanding reporters and editors across our group, and to see them be rewarded for their professionalism and talents is especially rewarding.”
The Keystone Media Awards are presented annually by the Pennsylvania News Media Association to recognize journalists for their craft.
The PNA said nearly 2,600 entries were received from 117 news organizations. Entries were judged by journalists in New York.
Special sections that were recognized and were included in The Leader-Vindicator were the “Women of the Gridiron” sports section, as well as the “Landmarks” and “Farm to Table” special sections from 2020.
The “Women of the Gridiron” special section by Chris Wechtenhiser, Jaclyn Yingling, Rich Rhoades and Joy Norwood, won first place in the Sports Enterprise category.
“Landmarks” by Joy Norwood, Ben Destefan, Julie Noal, Josh Walzak and editorial staff, won second place in the Special Sections category.
And “Farm to Table” by Joy Norwood, Ben Destefan, Julie Noal, Josh Walzak and editorial staff, won an honorable mention in the Special Sections category.
Also, occasional L-V columnist Denny Bonavita, won a second place in the Columns category.
Winners at the Clearfield Progress included:
• Second Place, Investigative Reporting — “No Dump — County, citizens oppose landfill despite positive economic impact” by Progress Editor Julie Noal.
• Second Place, Sports Beat Reporting — Philipsburg-Osceola High School volleyball team coverage, by Progress Sports Editor Jaclyn Yingling.
• Honorable Mention, Headline Writing — by Julie Noal.
• Photo Story/Essay — “This Year at Band Camp” by Dianne Byers, Jeff Corcino, Tyler Kolesar and Julie Noal.