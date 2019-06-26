Due to the Independence Day holiday next week, The Leader-Vindicator will publish one day earlier.
Newspapers will be available at retail outlets and vending machines on Tuesday, July 2, while subscribers in the local area will receive their papers on Wednesday, July 3.
To accommodate the earlier publication schedule, deadlines will also be advanced one day for advertising, as well as for letters to the editor, social and church announcements and general news items. The deadline for these items will be noon on Friday, June 28. The deadline for Classified advertisements will be 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1.
The Leader-Vindicator offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 for the holiday.