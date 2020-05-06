NEW BETHLEHEM – A special section that appeared in The Leader-Vindicator last year was recently announced as a winner of a Keystone Press Award.
The statewide awards were announced last week by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, based in Harrisburg.
Josh Walzak, editor of The Leader-Vindicator, won second place for weekly publications in the Special Sections category for last year’s 2019 Trail Guide, an annual publication that looks at all the trails in the area.
The Trail Guide appeared in the April 24-25, 2019 issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
The award was the fifth second-place Keystone Press Award Walzak has received in his 22 years at The L-V. He has also received seven first-place awards and one honorable mention over the years.
The Leader-Vindicator’s family of newspapers also did well this year, garnering a number of awards. A total of eight awards were received by the local group of newspapers, which includes The Leader-Vindicator, the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend of DuBois and The Progress of Clearfield.
Former L-V publisher and frequent columnist Denny Bonavita won second place for writing editorials. He also won second place for writing columns.
Jessica Welsh, page designer, won first place in news page design for the Courier Express.
Courier Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser won an honorable mention in the sports beat reporting category.
Courier Express writer Elaine Haskins won an honorable mention in the personality profile category.
Progress Editor Julie Noal won second place in the business or consumer category.
And Progress writer Dianne Byers won an honorable mention for her food page columns.
“I am really proud of everyone,” Publisher Pat Patterson said upon learning of the awards. “The writers and editors at all of these newspapers are dedicated and talented and work hard day in and day out to keep our readers informed and entertained. These awards are well deserved.”
“We appreciate this recognition and these people — Jessica, Josh, Julie, Dianne, Chris, Elaine and Denny — certainly deserve and have earned it. They are very talented and the area and our newspapers are lucky to have them,” said David Sullens, editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Newspaper Group.