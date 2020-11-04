KARNS CITY – On and off the field, the Karns City Lady Gremlins softball team is “Stepping Up to the Plate” and working together for a good cause.
Despite the difficulties that the COVID-19 virus has brought to the 2020 softball season and potentially leading into the 2021 season, KC Softball is teaming up to help people in the surrounding community this holiday season.
KCHS sophomores Sarah Patton and Zoe King said, “The team wanted to help people in the community during the tough times of coronavirus and came up with a ‘Stuff the Van Toy Drive.’”
The team will be collecting toys from the community in the school parking lot on Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.
This event will allow participants to stay in their vehicles and drop-off their donated toys to maintain social distancing guidelines. The team is hoping to collect enough toys to stuff the KC Gremlin van, and the team intends to deliver the toys to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and local families to help kids have a happy holiday.
The team is also raising money to provide local families grocery gift cards by selling T-shirts with the quote, “Wherever there is a human in need, there is an opportunity for kindness and to make a difference,” attributed to Kevin Heath.
To place an order for shirts, or for more information about the toy drive, contact the Lady Gremlin Softball Facebook page.
