NEW BETHLEHEM – A handful of rental property owners challenged New Bethlehem Borough officials last week about their plans to create a new licensing and inspection program for non-owner occupied housing in town.
“I’m not a big fan of big government,” rental property owner Terry Shirey started off telling borough council, as he and several others attended the March 16 meeting after the council discussed the rental licensing ordinance at their February meeting.
Shirey said he has a long history of renting properties in New Bethlehem, and that he keeps his rental units safe and up-to-date. He said that any inspecting or licensing fees assessed to landlords will just be passed along to their tenants. And, he said that many of his properties, like others in the community, are already inspected as part of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program.
Shirey wasn’t the only one on hand to raise concerns about the borough’s rental plan, as rental owners Paul Hollobaugh, Alvin and Sharon Heasley and Chris Merwin, representing his father, Jeff Merwin, also attended the public meeting.
“You’re just picking on landlords,” Hollobaugh said, adding that he does not feel the borough should have the right to enter private property. “I don’t think it’s right.”
Merwin, who said his father could not attend, asked the borough to provide any numbers and statistics to back up their reasoning for wanting to implement a rental licensing plan. He said that the borough had not pointed to any specific complaints about rental properties.
“There are already laws on the books,” Merwin, an attorney, said. He agreed that the costs will be passed down to the tenants, many of whom are already struggling to make ends meet.
Merwin also said that not all blighted properties are rentals, and he encouraged the borough to create an ordinance that would address all properties in town, not just rentals.
“It should be equal across the board,” he said. “That way you’re not singling out the landlords in the community.”
Council president Lisa Kerle said that the borough’s draft ordinance was based in part on a similar program Rimersburg instituted several years ago.
“It’s not as extensive as Rimersburg’s,” council member Sandy Mateer clarified.
Kerle said the plan was reviewed by the borough solicitor, and that there was no timetable for its adoption.
“I understand all your concerns,” she told the landlords, telling them she was willing to talk individually with them about the matter. “I personally want to work with all of you.”
Local resident Matt Darr, who works with the Clarion County Housing Authority, told the council that while he was not advocating for or against the rental proposal, if the borough does decide to move forward with the plan, his agency could be contracted to provide the inspections.
Darr detailed how some other communities in the area handle rental licensing and inspections, and talked about the county’s grant applications that would fund a study on blight in the county.
During the discussions, the borough’s solicitor noted that the proposed ordinance would exempt any properties that already pass Section 8 inspections.
Kerle asked the landlords on hand if the majority of properties are already being inspected through the HUD program. Shirey answered that about half of his rental units are Section 8 inspected.
In the end, the council tabled any action on the rental ordinance in order to hold more discussion.
Police Regionalization Approved
With East Brady Borough already on board, and Rimersburg and Hawthorn boroughs considering the plan, New Bethlehem Borough Council voted last week to regionalize the borough’s police department.
In a 4-1-1 vote, council members Lisa Kerle, Sandy Mateer, Bryan Ruth and Don Heeter voted to move ahead with the regional plan. Brian Fox voted against the measure, and councilman Scott Barrett abstained from the vote. Councilman Stewart Bain, who recently moved from the borough, had submitted his letter of resignation, which was approved later in the meeting.
The vote came after Mayor Gordon Barrows said that the police regionalization committee was looking for an answer that night, and he and Police Chief Robert Malnofsky fielded any last minute questions about the plan.
Mateer said that in meeting with the borough’s insurance carrier, officials were told that by taking the police department off the borough’s insurance policy, “substantial savings” would be realized.
“For that reason I’m in favor of it,” Mateer said. “As well as other reasons.”
Kerle said that during the months of discussions about the regional plan, she had not had any residents reach out to her in opposition.
“I’m ready to move forward with it,” Ruth said as he made the motion.