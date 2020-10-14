FAIRMOUNT CITY – LandPro Equipment held a grand opening for its newest store just outside Frogtown on Saturday, drawing a sizable group of local residents.
In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony, visitors were treated to food and drink, a prize drawing and hayrides throughout the day.
Tracy Buck, president of the 11-store chain, said, “It has been a long road building this site due to construction delays and COVID-related complications. Delta Construction has done a good job in making this happen.”
LandPro is the latest owner of a business founded in the Frogtown area 60 years ago by Joanne Miller and her late husband, Ken.
“I am so happy that the business is staying in the area after the Dunkles closed it a few years ago,” she said. “Ken would have loved being here today.”
LandPro acquired the local business in 2018 and began planning for a new facility. Ground was broken last November, and the site was completed at the end of July this year.
LandPro continues to be one of the biggest John Deere dealers in the area. On Saturday, tractors, brush cutters, other agricultural machinery and toys bearing the John Deere logo were lined up beside the building and stowed on store shelves.
Other major brands such as Ariens, Stihl and Honda Power Equipment are also in stock.
The new 16,000-square-foot building boasts heat floors for technicians, air conditioning throughout, a training room, large showroom for customers to look at equipment inside, a large parts stock room and sales area, as well as a large lot to showcase new and used agriculture, turf and compact construction equipment.
Saturday’s event kicked off at 10 a.m. and continued until 4 p.m.