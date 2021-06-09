CLARION – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced a lane restriction on Route 322 at the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge for June 11–15 as part of the Walls Memorial Bridge Epoxy Overlay Project in Clarion County.
Work will be done on the Frank James Walls Memorial Bridge on Route 322 beginning June 11 at 6 p.m. and ending on June 15 at midnight. This project will improve safety for the traveling public and improve the skid resistance on the bridge deck.
Lane restrictions will be controlled by flaggers. Work is weather permitting.
This project affects the intersection of Route 322 and Liberty Street to the Route 322 and T-421 intersection.
Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton is the contractor for this $821,826 project.