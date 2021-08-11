KITTANNING – The 50th annual Fort Armstrong Folk Festival wrapped up on Sunday after a very successful four days of activities. Vendors and event staffers reported a high turnout, and even the weather cooperated.
Jennifer Coil, the festival’s executive director, is a veteran of several of the events.
“It is too soon to have solid numbers, but I can tell you that we had about 60 craft vendors and 20 food vendors,” she said. “From what everyone has been telling me, Thursday and Friday were very busy, more so than they were expecting.”
Dave Yeany said much the same thing. Proprietor of Yeany’s Maple Syrup in Marienville, but with Shannondale family roots, he was taking a much-needed break in the shade from Sunday’s heat. His booth’s tables and shelves were well stocked with everything from gift-basket miniature bottles to heroic one-gallon jugs of deep amber sweetness.
“I cannot get over how busy we have been this year,” he said. “We ran out of a lot of things by Friday and had to restock. This is probably our best year here at the festival.”
A nearby booth was staffed by two ladies from the Reading area. Their flashing metal wind spinners attracted a lot of attention from potential customers.
“We have been really busy,” she said. “We have sold out of a few things and we could not be happier.”
While Sunday is always the final day for the event, Coil and others said that Thursday and Friday are always the big days. That is when most of the child-oriented activities take place.
But there is always something to keep them entertained on other days, too. Along with the expected games and treats, youngsters can take pony rides and caress willing animals at a petting zoo. At the far end of the festival’s spot along Water Street, horse and carriage rides are available for all ages.
The Folk Festival also features a number of musical performances during its four-day run. Early Sunday afternoon found one group tuning up beneath a canopy beside the Episcopal church. A smaller stage set up within the festival booths stood empty but ready.
Amanda and John Robinson of Secret Springs Studio in North Carolina confirmed what most of the vendors said.
“The weather certainly helped, but I think that people were more than eager to come out and do something this year,” John said. “There was that thing in 2020 that saw many festivals and fairs canceled. We are very happy with this pent-up demand.”