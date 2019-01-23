EAST BRADY – Continuing with a discussion that began just over three weeks ago, East Brady Borough Council members once again heard concerns that an increase in traffic stops by the New Bethlehem Police Department is putting a strain on local businesses.
“I think you can see by the number of people here that we do have a concern,” All-Stars Bar and Restaurant owner Luanne McAnallen told borough officials, acknowledging the standing-room only crowd of borough residents and business owners gathered in the East Brady Community Building for the Jan. 15 borough council meeting.
Speaking on behalf of the concerned citizens, McAnallen asked the borough council to justify the need for an increase in police protection.
“You have said several times that citizens have asked for more protection,” she said. “We would like to know how many.”
According to council president Barb Mortimer, police protection has been a concern for borough residents for years.
“I can tell you that since I’ve been on council it’s always been an issue,” Mortimer said, noting that the borough office fields numerous calls from residents questioning a lack of police presence. She went on to report that the primary areas of concern include traffic violations and ordinance enforcement. Just last year, Mortimer continued, the borough had complaints of child endangerment, suspected child abuse, a robbery in progress and multiple welfare checks. “I could go back through police reports for the last few years and name all kinds of issues.”
While acknowledging the importance of those concerns, McAnallen suggested that much of the recent police activity is resulting in a negative impact on many local businesses, especially area bars.
“We’ve read about the numerous traffic stops in town,” McAnallen said, explaining that many of the stops seem to be unrelated to the aforementioned concerns. “We are just very concerned with what this police force is doing.”
In a printed list of stories detailing a series of alleged police encounters, one told of an East Brady resident who was stopped by the local police force after pulling into his yard. As the resident was getting out of his vehicle, the officer told him to get back in and the resident obeyed. The officer explained that the resident had failed to come to a complete stop at the bottom of Heilman’s hill. While speaking to the resident, the officer allegedly said that he could smell “pot,” but the resident said he didn’t smoke the drug. During a requested search of the vehicle, which the resident reportedly consented to on the spot, nothing was found except for some cigar butts. The officer let the resident go with a warning but allegedly ended the stop by saying that he “still smelled pot.”
This story and others like it reinforced McAnallen’s point that while the stops started out legitimate, “it seems like the police officer is looking for something else too.”
In highlighting the negative consequences of the apparent increase in law enforcement activity since late last fall, McAnallen reported a 15 percent decrease in her business in November, a 40 percent decrease in December and a 60 percent drop in business to date in January.
“From experience and prior years of accounting, this cannot be attributed to it being a ‘slow time’ of the year,” she said, noting that the only significant change from years past has been the hiring of a new police chief and officers. “They’re targeting us and our customers, and our customers are telling us they are not coming back.”
The concerned citizens concluded their presentation by questioning the effectiveness of East Brady’s current police protection in comparison to the money being spent in the joint agreement with New Bethlehem Borough.
“I really think that one of our problems is that we need to have someone [a police officer] who knows us,” McAnallen said.
Council members then pointed out that regardless of who was hired, it would take time for any officer to get to know the residents of East Brady.
Mortimer also asked how many of the residents present would be willing to see a 5 to 7 mill tax increase to pay for an East Brady-specific police force.
Councilman Joe Hillwig explained that even hiring a single police officer at a low wage of $17 per hour would cost the borough at least $61,000 per year for salary and benefits alone. That figure, he noted, does not take into account the costs associated with purchasing a patrol car, guns, bullet proof vests or officer training.
“We go with New Bethlehem because having our own police...is just too much of a financial burden for the town,” he said.
Reiterating what he said at the council meeting earlier this month, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. once again urged residents to come to him with any concerns regarding one of his officers.
“Individuals can come to my station any time to meet with me and go over a particular incident,” Malnofsky told the crowd, explaining that if they provide the officer’s name, or date and time of the incident he would definitely follow-up with the complaint.
Council agreed that this was the best approach to solve any problem.
“Police officers are not 100 percent right all the time,” Hillwig said. “And if they’re not, that’s when someone needs to make a complaint.”
Showing her support, Mortimer said that although East Brady had to pay more for 10 additional hours of police coverage, plus an increase in the rate, it’s worth it in the end.
“If you can pay an officer a decent wage to put their life on the line they may stay around longer [and] get to know the town and its people,” Mortimer said. “You have to give people a chance. You have to give this chief a chance to do his job. If you have issues, he’s given you a remedy. Please talk to him. We [council] can’t solve these officer issues — only the chief can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.