KNOX – State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Rep. Lee James (R-Seneca), along with Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City), and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PBFC) will host a public informational meeting — to be held virtually — on Thursday, April 8, regarding the upcoming plans to repair a hazardous dam at Kahle Lake.
The meeting, which will include a presentation by Fish and Boat Executive Director Timothy Schaeffer, will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast at www.RepOberlander.com, and via her Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/RepOberlander.
Additionally, James will also livestream the meeting on his platforms at www.RepJames.com and www.Facebook.com/RepLeeJames, and on the senator’s pages at www.senatorscotthutchinson.com and www.facebook.com/SenatorScottEHutchinson.
The PBFC and the legislators announced last year that the lake will soon benefit from the release of state funds. Specifically, the funding — estimated at $8 million — will include planning and engineering, and will allow repairs to be done in a more timely manner so the lake can reopen sooner. The overall construction is expected to last until November 2024.
Plans for the upcoming rehabilitation project are online at www.RepOberlander.com under the “Resources” section.
“We were planning this meeting for last spring so that local residents, anglers and boaters who use the lake could ask questions about the upcoming repairs and make whatever plans they need to, but the pandemic put that in-person gathering on hold,” Oberlander said. “Working with the Friends of Kahle Lake and organizer Jack Bish Jr., we decided to hold the meeting virtually so that residents and lake visitors can view the meeting at any time convenient to them.”
“There can be a lot of questions surrounding a project of this size and how it may affect the local community before, during and after a construction project,” said Schaeffer. “We want the public to be a constant partner in this process so they can prepare for the potential impacts, whether it be economic or social, when the lake goes away for a while. We also want them to know how much the anglers, boaters and others will benefit when the work is completed.”
The lake is located in both Salem Township, Clarion County, and Richland Township, Venango County.
“This public meeting is a great opportunity for local residents to hear directly from the Fish and Boat Commission about the planned improvements to Kahle Lake and to get answers about questions and suggestions visitors have,” said Hutchinson. “If you enjoy visiting Kahle Lake or just live nearby, we encourage you to watch.”
“The crack in the dam has already lowered the water level by approximately eight feet and obviously needs attention so residents will be able to use the lake to kayak, fish, boat and swim in the future,” James said. “I’m thankful that the repair will be made before associated costs increase.”
At 251 acres, the facility is owned by the commonwealth and managed by PFBC for public fishing and boating. The funding for the repairs will come from both state funds and those managed by the PFBC.
There is no need to register in advance for the virtual meeting.