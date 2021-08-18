COOKSBURG – The group of 10 people gathered in a field near Cook Forest State Park’s Log Cabin Inn were led through a routine of close order drills by a “soldier” from the French and Indian War. After lunch, this same group, comprised mainly of teachers with a few history buffs thrown in, tried their hand at hewing lumber under the tutelage of a “logger” from the mid-1800s.
Dale Luthringer, environmental education specialist at Cook Forest State Park, portrayed both the French marine and the lumberman as he guided participants through the first day of the Clarion River History Educator Workshop held July 28-30.
Describing the course’s opening day, which focused on living history, and the first-person characters he played, Luthringer said, “We had a lot packed in the first day. It’s my busiest day because I play three different characters (including his usual role as a park ranger).
“The French marine goes into some of the history of the war with a bit of Indian history. We dress them (the participants) up a little bit and try to get them back into that time frame — marching, drilling, moving pack baskets. In the afternoon, the lumberman gets them involved with tools of the trade from back in the 1800s — peeling bark, squaring timbers, cutting some logs.”
Toward day’s end, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of State Parks’ Land Choices curriculum was introduced. In order to meet the curricular requirements aimed at understanding the forces and choices that shape a community and region, participants analyzed sketches and aerial photographs to appreciate the evolution of the Clarion River and Cook Forest.
The second day was one of exploration, both by car and on foot, of historical sites in the forest and along the river, with emphasis on the 19th century lumber industry.
“We investigated historic lumber sites on the river by land. It’s an opportunity to get folks associated with documenting these old lumber sites, old archeology sites. We ran the tapes and lasers, measured things that are still there; the length and width of old dams, how wide the breach was in the center, lengths of logs that are still embedded into the substrate of the river,” said Luthringer.
Workshop participants took to the Clarion River in canoes and kayaks to continue their investigation on the third day of the workshop. Combined, the second and third days helped attendees meet requirements embedded in the DCNR’s Advanced Watershed Education program, a curriculum predicated on a comprehensive approach to learning about natural resources.
Discussing the river in terms of the third day’s activities, Luthringer said, “The river is excellent in terms of its variety of history. You’ve got lumber history, railroad history, boom islands, lumber mills, old dams. You’ve got streams that were manipulated so that they entered the river into a different spot to affect the flow of water through a mill.”
Central to the educational opportunities provided in the workshop was a small library of books given to participants, many based on first-person accounts of day-to-day life in northwestern and north central Pennsylvania during the period. One Luthringer considers essential is “True Tales of the Clarion River.”
“It’s a collection of stories by river runners, rafters, lumbermen, some ladies as they were going down the river; what things were like in the 1800s. It’s like directly reading a letter or talking with your great, great grandparents about what things were like. It’s neat to go to these sites and read somebody’s exact account of what happened, what they saw when they were through here,” he said.
Luthringer is passionate about the 18th and 19th century history of the region, both teaching it and discovering it first-hand. To him, history is about looking at places and events from the perspective of those who lived them.
“History is people. It’s not all blood and guts, it’s the day-to-day grind. That’s what we’re getting into doing this history workshop. It was a lot of danger, a lot of trying to support your family, a lot of trying to get things done and coming home alive with all your fingers, toes, hands and legs still attached.”
For their part, the teachers taking part in the workshop not only received some of the Act 48 credits needed annually to maintain professional certification, but also, Luthringer hopes, an immersive historical experience, facets of which could be shared and explored in the classroom come the school year.
“History to me isn’t boring. What I remember from when I was in school is just remembering dates, what a certain act was. But history can be so much more. History can be made alive so that it’s not boring,” Luthringer said.
“Teachers are limited by time and everything else, but they can immerse their students in some of these subjects. It just makes things so much more interesting and they’re going to remember history better.”