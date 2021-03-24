CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission gave preliminary approval at its March meeting for a land development application regarding a proposed 8,131-square-foot social hall for the Leatherwood Church in Porter Township.
Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard offered background on the project.
“The .807 acre parcel that they own there will be a new gravel parking lot and graveled entrance drive, and will include a total of 50 parking spaces that will be 10 by 24 feet with ADA spaces for a total of 52 proposed parking spaces,” said Reichard.
“A drilled water well will provide water service to the building, and a commercial sanitary sewer holding tank will be placed to the west side of the proposed hall. The stormwater management has been approved for the entire development, and the Conservation District has approved the NPDES permit for erosion and sedimentation control for the entire project. There are no modification applications being requested or appear needed for this.”
Also at last week’s meeting, preliminary approval for a land development request by Fredrick A. and Susan L. Goble was approved for a proposed 1,656-square-foot crematoria.
The Gobles are planning to open a new crematorium center, one for humans and one for small pets, at a Monroe Township site behind the state police barracks. Construction is expected to start as soon as DEP approves a license, and the Gobles would like to open the new facility this summer.
“The use of cremation is growing and we will shut down our current cremation facility in Clarion Borough once the new Monroe Township [site] is up and running,” said Rick Goble.
“Access to this project is from the existing Lincoln Drive, a small storm water management application is approved for the project, and municipal sewage service was approved by Monroe Township by letter, and Public Water Service also exists on this parcel at this time,” said Reichard.
The Gobles own the 5.25 acre parcel that will include a 2,250-square-foot gravel parking lot.
In other approvals:
• Preliminary approval was given for a proposed 2,000-square-foot storage rental unit building and a 2,970-square-foot parking lot area in Hawthorn Borough requested by Von A. Copenhaver. Three separate modifications regarding setbacks were were also approved for the project.
• Final approval was granted for a loading dock area and new student pick-up/drop off area at North Clarion County School District in Farmington Township.
• Final approval of a 768-square-foot office building addition for Francis J. Palo Inc. in Clarion Township was given.
• The board approved one last remote Zoom meeting in April, and will start holding in-person meetings in May at the 330 Main Street conference room.
• Planning Director Kristy Amato said she has been working with Jeff Smathers, director of public safety.
“He is proposing an amendment through the Subdivision and Land Development ordinance for one section,” said Amato. “There’s a specific section regarding communication towers and the purpose of this mainly pertains to new towers that are going to be constructed in the county to have that new tower developers work with the county to allocate a space for the county on that tower for Public Safety purposes or for other county use.”
The purpose is also to provide leadership to maximize the benefits of energy efficiency and conservation through communications and outreach activities, according to Amato.
“Technology deployment will allow accessing new partnerships and resources by reducing Pennsylvania’s reliance on foreign fuels, increasing Pennsylvania’s reliable and reasonably-priced energy portfolio, spending Pennsylvania’s energy production and infrastructure for transport of clean domestic energy,” said Amato.