NEW BETHLEHEM – Benjamin “Ben” Kundick Sr., Redbank Valley’s longtime and legendary high school wrestling coach, died Monday evening, Jan. 13, at his New Bethlehem home. He was 88.
Family members said the Kundick Family patriarch died after a sudden illness that evening.
Coach Kundick, a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, taught math at Redbank Valley High School, and spent 23 years coaching the Bulldogs’ wrestling team.
Kundick was one of the first members inducted into the newly created Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He started his wrestling coaching career as an assistant coach under the school’s first coach Jesse Caldwell. He took over prior to the 1969-70 season and directed the Bulldogs for 22 seasons in two stints with a two-year hiatus separating his tenures. He retired after the 1992-93 season with a 207-73-1 dual meet record.
“He has Redbank blood in him and I think if you’d put his blood under a microscope, there’d be little bulldogs swimming around,” his son, John “Moby” Kundick, said when introducing his father at the induction ceremony.
“I had the privilege to work with a generation of young people who were willing to put in the time and sacrifice to make themselves great,” Coach Kundick said at the time.
Outside of coaching, Kundick was involved in many aspects of his native Redbank Valley community. From his involvement with St. Charles Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, to his memberships in the American Legion, VFW, Moose and Eagles, Kundick remained highly visible in the community throughout his life.
While his wife of 43 years, Patricia, preceded him in death in 1996, Mr. Kundick is survived by three sons, a daughter, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six step-grandchildren. A full obituary can be found in today’s paper.
As an appropriate setting for the longtime coach, the Redbank Valley High School’s auxiliary gymnasium will be the site for viewing on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Charles.
Arrangements are being handed by the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
For an in-depth look at Coach Kundick’s life and his lasting impact on the Redbank Valley community, see next week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator.