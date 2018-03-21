CLARION – Two librarians were selected for top awards at Saturday night’s Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Annual Awards Dinner.
“Miss Jean” Smith, Clarion Free Library’s children’s librarian for the last 23 years, was named 2017 Citizen of the Year.
Last year’s recipient, Brenda DeDe, presented the award, acknowledging Smith’s “commitment to the children of the county doesn’t end at the library. She organizes field trips for children. She visits and reads to children at the local daycares, Headstart, Clarion Hospital, and the preschool at the First Presbyterian Church. She travels to the local schools and brings some programs there on a regular basis. At the Immaculate Conception School, she has mentored library science interns, and has given guest lectures on children’s librarianship at Clarion University.”
The second librarian to receive an award on Saturday served as an academic librarian at Clarion University for many years and was honored with the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by last year’s winners Bill and Judy Miller.
Elaine Moore was also very visible and an active supporter of the Clarion community all of her life, in addition to her academic career as a librarian. She served on Clarion Borough Council, as the borough’s mayor, treasurer for the Clarion County Special Olympics for three years, and served as treasurer for the Women of the Moose for three years, where she suggested and helped build a float for the Autumn Leaf Festival parade. Moore was also the voting precinct representative for the Clarion County Republican committee, served as a Thursday night usher at the Sawmill Theater for 11 years, and as a lector at Immaculate Conception Church. She is a charter member of the Catholic Daughters Organization.
The 2017 Business of the Year — Economic Development Award was presented to Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and accepted by Tracy Kriebel.
“People stick together” and help each other in small towns, remarked John Morris, founder of the business. “It was years of support and encouragement from the local business community and the sustained loyalty of the people of the greater Clarion Area that gave the business the confidence to make such a significant investment in the community,” according to a video at the awards ceremony.
The company purchased the six-acre former BiLo property in 2017 and combined the two businesses of Clarion Ford and Clarion Chrysler-Dodge into the new location. They made significant upgrades to the existing building to create an almost entirely new building while also making substantial upgrades to the business itself, all in a newly renovated 50,000-square-foot facility that opened on Nov. 20.
Most of the renovations were done by local companies and services in the Clarion area. Along with the extra service technicians required, additional sales personnel were hired to accommodate the needs of customers.
Clarion Rotary Club was selected for the 2017 Business of the Year — Community Service Award. Accepting the award was Clarion rotary president Jamie Lefever, joined by many Rotarians in the audience.
The local club was chartered in 1961 and currently has 58 active members. Volunteers of the club take committee positions and help with projects throughout the year. Clarion Rotary membership includes massage therapists, business executives, radio station owners, bank branch members, optometrists, business managers, retail business owners, insurance agents and many others.
All money raised by Rotary goes directly back into the community, including donations to Clarion Hospital, the YMCA, the Clarion Free Library, Clarion University and Foodstock. Clarion Rotary also offers two scholarships each year. More information can be found at ClarionRotary.org. Clarion Rotary also sponsors students attending Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) and Rotary Outstanding Vocational Awards (ROVA).
The 2017 Volunteer Award went to Jeffrey C. Sharrar.
“The Clarion Chamber each year also awards a token of appreciation to a special person in the community for their volunteer work with the chamber,” said Tracy Becker, chamber executive director. “The recipient of the Douglas L. Sharrar Volunteer of the Year Award contributes significant time and talents to the chamber, and almost without exception, to other organizations in the community.
“Many know this year’s recipient as someone who is seen volunteering and helping at many events throughout the year. But his volunteer efforts for the chamber and beyond extend much farther than one event. Born in Oil City and raised in Knox, he is the third of five children of the late Douglas and Diana Sharrar. Besides working full-time as a service technician for Colony Homes, you will find the recipient always lending a hand to anyone who has reached out to him.”
In addition to the many ALF and Chamber events, this year’s honoree is also active with Clarion Moose Lodge 101, the American Legion, and the Ross McGinnis VFW Post 2145.
Sharrar is the son of Douglas L. Sharrar and brother of Tracy Becker.
For more information about the awards, go to clarionpa.com.
