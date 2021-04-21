RIMERSBURG – If the kids can’t come into the library for story time, then you just take the story to the kids.
That’s the motivation for the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library’s upcoming Storybook Trail, being developed by the library’s programming coordinator, Kelly Minich.
Minich said the Storybook Trail will debut along the Sligo Spur of the Redbank Valley Trail, starting at Lawsonham, on May 25, and continue through Labor Day this year.
“We’re going to have a deconstructed storybook, and we’re going to put it on signs along the trail,” she said. “As people walk the trail, they can read the story.”
This year’s storybook is “Sheep Take a Hike,” by Nancy Shaw. And while the book is geared toward children ages 4-8, Minich said anyone can read it page by page as they hike the trail this summer.
Each sign post will feature one laminated page of the book, with the sign posts spaced within sight of the next one.
The story will take hikers a half mile up the trail for half of the book, and a half mile back for the second half of the story.
A log book will be placed at the start/finish, and those taking part are asked to write down who took part, where they are from and any feedback about the project.
Minich said the project is in cooperation with the Redbank Valley Trail group, and is being funded by the Friends of the Library.
“We’re hoping it’s something people really enjoy,” Minich said. “And we’re hoping to do this each year if we get a good response.”
Minich said it has been a very difficult year for the library as the pandemic has forced cancelations and the need to hold programs online instead of in person. With the Storybook Trail, she said the idea is to get kids outside with their families to hike and read.
In addition to the trail, the library’s Friends group is also working to establish a Free Little Library at the trailhead in Lawsonham, where people can take a book to enjoy, and leave a book for others. Minich said the kiosk will be stocked with books for all ages from the Friends of the Library’s Secret Garden Book Store at Eccles-Lesher.