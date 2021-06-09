NEW BETHLEHEM – A well-known New Bethlehem preschool is looking to add an additional class for the 2021-22 school year.
Heather Gourley, owner and operator of Little Bird Preschool, recently announced plans to offer a private, developmentally-appropriate kindergarten program that will hopefully open this fall.
“I want to bring kindergarten back to what it used to be, and give the children the opportunity to develop at their pace and where they’re at developmentally,” Gourley said, noting that she believes kindergarten needs to be play-based. “[It is] an extension of their social development and learning how to sit and listen, and learning their letters and numbers, but doing it through play.”
Gourley said that she has been thinking about expanding her program for some time, but was uncertain as to whether there was a need or an interest for an alternative to the public school system.
“At the end of the year, I surveyed my parents, and I had about 14-15 families who wanted an alternative to public school,” she said, explaining that while she would ideally like to add a new grade each year, her plan this fall is to concentrate on kindergarten. “With my license and certification, I can do preschool and kindergarten. I can launch kindergarten under Little Bird Preschool legally.”
Gourley was quick to point out, however, that while her program offers an alternative, it is not intended to be a criticism of similar offerings at Redbank Valley.
“My own kids went through Redbank and we have amazing teachers,” she said. “But a lot of times, their hands are tied and they’re limited at what they can do and provide for the kids.”
According to a letter Gourley has made available for parents of prospective students, the new kindergarten is set to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with classes running Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gourley said that, while the Department of Education requires 450 hours of kindergarten instruction, her schedule actually offers 720 hours.
Gourley said that she intends to utilize the “Sonlight” curriculum which, though not labeled as Christian, is Christo-centric. She explained that while it does not promote the beliefs of any particular denomination, it results in “globally-minded children with hearts for the world.”
“At the preschool level, I’ve always used the community as an extension of the classroom,” Gourley said, noting that her classes often take walking tours outside of the classroom, visiting a variety of community landmarks and businesses. “This is their community, this is their town, and it’s the same thing with Sonlight — the whole world is your classroom.”
She also pointed out that the curriculum fosters a love for and interest in literature.
“Developing a child who loves to learn comes out of reading good books,” she explained. “Exposing them to good books opens up the whole world for them.”
With currently seven students signed up for the new kindergarten class, Gourley said her primary concern at the moment is continuing to determine the level of interest in the program and soliciting students.
“I’m willing to launch it with 15 [and] would like to max it at 18,” she said. “Eighteen is a nice size, but I could do it financially with 15.”
Gourley said that she told parents who have already registered that once the class hits 15 students, she would hire a kindergarten teacher and assistants.
“There will be a lead teacher, an assistant and an aide,” she said, adding that interested candidates are welcome to send resumes and cover letters to Little Bird Preschool, 301A Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Gourley said, however, that she will not hire a teacher or an assistant until there is a full class.
In addition to a full teaching staff, Gourley said that the kindergarten will also be serviced by Intermediate Unit 6, which will provide speech and occupational therapy to students in need. These services mean that the classroom is open to special needs children.
“I will do what I have to do to provide them with what they need,” she said.
Gourley said that she is still uncertain about the appropriate minimum age for enrolling students.
“One of the big questions is cutoff,” she said, noting that Redbank’s cutoff is July 1. “Then you have the parents who have August babies that think their baby is ready [so] I’m going back and forth.”
An informational kindergarten parent meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the preschool.
“We’ll know whether or not kindergarten is going to fly by July 1,” she said, noting that enrollment is open and payment plans are available. “The deadline for registration is July 1.”
Interested parents should private message Gourley through the Little Bird Preschool Facebook page, or call the preschool at (814) 275-3515.
Gourley says that the location of the kindergarten is yet to be determined. But she does, however, hope to keep it in close proximity to the preschool and day care.
“It’s exciting, and it’s coming together,” she said. “I’m just trusting and waiting — taking it one step at a time.”