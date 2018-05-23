NEW BETHLEHEM – Last Wednesday may have meant the last day of school for Little Bird Preschool’s Class of 2018, but it also marked the beginning of a new era for the school’s long-time director.
The end-of-the-year hugs on May 16 were extra special for Little Bird Preschool director Lois Hilliard as she said goodbye to her last class of students before retiring from a career in preschool education that has spanned more than three decades.
“Being here to watch the children grow and learn has been one of the biggest joys in my life,” Hilliard said of her time at Little Bird Preschool, located in the basement of Northwest Savings Bank along Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem. “I was very lucky to have a job that I loved; not everyone can say that.”
Hilliard said her love for working with preschoolers stems back nearly 30 years to when she was hired by Diana Shirey to serve as director for Wee Care Child Care in New Bethlehem.
“They are at such a fun age,” she said of preschool-aged children, noting that when she had the opportunity to purchase Little Bird Preschool from Phyllis Hollobaugh in 1997, she couldn’t pass up the new career venture.
“It was perfect timing because my youngest son was starting school full-time,” she continued, adding that the school’s three-day-per-week schedule was the perfect fit. “This school was Phyllis’ baby, and I’m thankful everyday that she trusted it to me.”
Over her 21-year tenure at Little Bird, Hilliard’s approach to early childhood education, according to the school’s Facebook page, was to respect each child as a “unique individual,” while exposing them to skills and enrichment activities that nurture the social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of the students.
“Our goal at Little Bird is to help our students grow in self-confidence,” Hilliard said, explaining that while preschool often marks the first time children are away from their parents, most adjust quickly with a combination of structure and positive reinforcement.
In addition to the support of the parents and her husband, Randy, and the space provided by Northwest Savings Bank, she credits Little Bird’s ongoing success to the partnerships she has found in her classroom aides over the years — Loretta Myers, Patty Goheen, Paula Blough McGinnis and, most recently, Patty Magagnotti.
“It’s thanks to them that I’ve enjoyed the past 21 years,” Hilliard recently said. “They have all been so great and made going to school each day fun.”
With each day bringing with it a new adventure, Hilliard said the most memorable part of her job, and the thing she will miss most after retirement, is the daily love the children show.
“They are just so loving at this age,” she said, reminiscing on two decades worth of hugs, smiles, drawings and pictures, and the looks of excitement and wonder during story time. “It really is all about the kids.”
Although she had mixed emotions, Hilliard said she felt it was finally time to join her husband in retirement and let someone else bring new life to the preschool. That person is Heather Gourley, who, with Magagnotti by her side, will be taking over as director in September.
“I don’t think I could have found anyone better than Heather,” Hilliard said, noting that because she was able to complete her block program at Little Bird, Gourley is already familiar with the preschool and its returning students. “I will surely miss the preschool and the children, but feel good leaving them in the competent hands of Heather and Patty.”
And while retirement promises more time to travel with her husband and spend time with her grandson, Hilliard said she isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to Little Bird for good.
“I told them that I would come back anytime they need a sub or an extra set of hands,” she said. “This is not goodbye forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.