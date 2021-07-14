HARRISBURG – Over the past week, Clarion, Armstrong and Jefferson counties saw very little, if any, change to the number of COVID-19 cases.
While Clarion County reported one new case in the last seven days, Armstrong and Jefferson counties held steady in their number of coronavirus cases.
Clarion County’s caseload increased from 3,206 cases to 3,207, maintaining 96 virus-related fatalities. Armstrong’s numbers remained at 6,014 cases and 148 deaths, as Jefferson County held at 3,345 cases and 99 deaths.
COVID-19 cases increased in the last week in Venango County, raising its numbers from 4,205 to 4,111, as deaths there held at 102.
Three additional cases were also reported in Forest County, with its numbers rising from 1,433 to 1,436. The county’s death toll remained at 21.
And in Butler County, two new deaths were reported in the past week, raising the county’s numbers from 418 to 420. The county’s caseload also increased from 17,636 to 17,654.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,214,654.
There are currently 256 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of that number, 49 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2-8 stood at 1.2 percent.
As of Monday, there were nine new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,759 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, 61.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the state ranks 21st among all 50 states for second doses administered by percentage of population.
Statewide, 5,568,951 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,000 people per day.