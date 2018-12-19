RIMERSBURG – Like kids with their faces pressed against the department store window to see the holiday displays, for many people in the Union community, it just wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to the Union High School lobby to see what creative display the art students came up with this year.
“Sometimes its an ode to a Christmas movie, and sometimes it’s just a Christmas theme,” Union art teacher Michelle Ballas said while looking over this year’s lobby display featuring the modern Christmas classic film, “Elf.”
Ballas said that when she joined the Union staff about 18 years ago, her predecessor, art teacher Michele Bula, would always create a display in the lobby to help spruce up the school for the slate of Christmas music concerts and other events happening around the holiday season.
Taking on the project herself, Ballas said she crafted a Currier and Ives winter scene for the lobby featuring ice skaters, but decided to go in a different route in subsequent years.
“I wanted to get the students involved,” she said, explaining that the display has continued to grow each year. “We just kept elaborating so that instead of a tiny display, it became a mini Kranyak’s.”
Approximately 20 art students usually help out with the display each year, with four to five students taking on big roles in creating the display.
Ballas said the work actually begins in mid-October as students come up with ideas. She said the students now make presentations, using a slide show in an attempt to sway the Art Club members in their direction. The matter is then put to a vote.
After that, Ballas said they develop a list of what needs to be done, and assign students to each of the tasks.
For large characters, such as the Buddy the Elf character used in this year’s display, Ballas said it can take up to four days to create one “plaster person.” Students are used as the molds, and wrapped in plaster of Paris. It then takes about a week to paint the creations.
Students work during art classes for the most part, but sometimes stay after school to work on the project as well.
“It’s a little production,” she said.
Throughout the years, Ballas said her favorite lobby creations were a New York City Christmas theme, as well as a Log Cabin Christmas theme.
The art classes also like to partner with other classes on the project when possible, Ballas said, noting that students in teacher Brad Kirkwood’s classes used the 3D printers to craft snowflakes for this year’s display.
Ballas said it is great to hear the compliments from the many parents, grandparents and others who see the lobby display while attending sporting events or concerts in December. She said they also hear a lot of positive feedback from non-Union folks who are surprised to see such an elaborate display at the school.
Some of the creations from past years have also found new homes as Christmas displays at the elementary schools, where characters from the Charlie Brown Christmas display, as well as a recent “Frozen” display can now be found.
Ballas said one of the most requested ideas for a future display is for “A Christmas Story,” but she said that between the sexy leg lamp and the need to have a toy gun as a prop, it’s unlikely Ralphie and company will show up in the Union lobby anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.