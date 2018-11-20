MAYPORT – “If I hadn’t looked in the mirror and seen that car going around me, my kids would have been hit.” This account from a school bus driver in the Redbank Valley School District highlights some of the dangers area bus drivers experience on a daily basis.
Bus driver Patty Saylor was dropping children off at one of her regular stops along Route 28/66 in Fairmount City — near Nolf Chrysler Dodge — when she said an out-of-state vehicle passed her bus on the right side.
“I had my red lights on,” she said, noting that if she had opened her door for the children to exit they would have been hit by the passing vehicle.
This incident is just one of many chilling stories recounted last week by Saylor, bus driver Annette Minich and terminal manager Linda Guntrum of Student Transportation of America (STA) of Mayport, which completes 16 school bus routes throughout Fairmount City, Hawthorn, Oak Ridge, North Freedom, Mayport and more. As reports of children being hit by vehicles while entering and exiting school buses continue to increase nationwide, the local bus company urged motorists to practice basic safety regulations when encountering on-duty school buses.
“People used to respect the school bus, but not anymore,” Minich said, estimating that about 50 percent of the motorists she encounters have no respect for school buses. “Drivers are in a hurry to go nowhere. That’s why our job has become so much more difficult.”
The drivers also said that it is difficult to catch a driver who breaks bus safety rules. In order to prosecute a driver who runs a bus stop sign, Guntrum said bus drivers have to have the incident on video, get the license plate of the vehicle and be able to identify the driver, which often makes it difficult to impose any sort of fine or punishment.
“The out-of-state driver that went around me was going so fast that we couldn’t get his plate number,” Saylor said, noting that the students on her bus now attempt to record license plate numbers of bus stop violators.
According to the school bus officials, motorists are required to come to a complete stop when a school bus deploys its red lights and stop sign and remain stopped until the lights quit flashing.
“Bus drivers have to keep their lights on until they’re sure it’s all clear. “I’m not sure people realize that.” Minich said, adding that just because it may look like all the children are off the bus doesn’t mean that they are.
Even if the bus is stopped at a four-way intersection, vehicles in all directions must stop.
While drivers are not required to stop until the red lights of a bus come on, Minich explained, the yellow lights tell them that they need to be prepared to stop.
“When those yellow lights come on, drivers should know that the bus will be stopping within 150 to 300 feet,” she explained.
Minich said that one thing that has helped to slow motorists down upon approaching a designated bus stop is the “Bus Stop Ahead” signs, but, as she noted further, “there aren’t nearly enough of them” on area roads throughout the district.
She told of the success a recently-placed bus stop sign has had at one particularly dangerous spot along her route.
“The parents demanded it, and I asked for it,” Minich said, explaining that new bus stop signs stand out much more than their predecessors. “The new signs are excellent. They really do help people be more aware.”
Saylor also spoke of concerns at another one of her stops along Route 28/66, near the medical center in Fairmount City, where students have to cross the main highway after exiting the bus.
“I’ve had people go through my [red] lights like crazy there,” she said, adding that she often blocks the intersection of an adjoining road to keep cars from exiting around the bus. “If I don’t block that off, cars will just come out of there.”
Drivers also said that one thing that some bus drivers do to protect the students exiting the bus is to intentionally block both lanes of traffic so cars can’t pass the bus.
“Legally, drivers are not supposed to do that, but they are doing it to protect the kids,” Guntrum said, indicating that she would like to see the law changed to make full-road blocking mandatory. “It’s an excellent way to protect the kids.”
In addition to motorists knowing the rules of the road, the bus drivers also said that there are things they have to teach the children about school bus safety — including staying in their seats until the bus comes to a complete stop, and stopping near the front bumper of the bus and looking both ways before crossing the street. Minich cited another stop of concern along Route 28/66 where she has made a deal with her students when it comes to crossing the main road after getting off the bus.
“They do not cross that road until I make sure it’s safe,” she said, explaining that she sits until she makes sure all traffic is stopped before giving the children the signal that it’s alright to cross. “They [the children] are excellent at abiding by that.”
Another concern is ensuring that children can be seen by both motorists and bus drivers on dark mornings. As a possible remedy, the drivers encourage parents to give their children flashlights while waiting for the bus.
“If you could see just a little bit of light it would really help to see those kids,” Minich said.
All three bus officials agreed that protecting their students is a responsibility that they take very seriously, and encourage others to do the same.
“Drivers just have to be aware,” Guntrum said. “They have to care.”
