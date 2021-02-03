CLARION – “We think the community trusts us. We think we have the confidence of the community and we’re going to continue vaccinating people as quickly as we can.”
Dr. David Rottinghaus, Butler Health System’s Chief Medical Officer and vice president of Medical Affairs, earlier this week offered this assessment of the two vaccine clinics operated by Butler Health System (BHS) in Butler and Clarion.
Praising county officials for their recognition of the need and their immediate action, Rottinghaus said that he was impressed by how quickly and efficiently the Clarion County clinic was up and running at its new location in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building in Monroe Township.
“Coordination with the county has been outstanding, well appreciated and it’s certainly a good example of how coordination can really come together and have a positive impact on the community,” he said. “When you can scale up that quickly by pulling resources together, it’s a tremendous positive and in county like Clarion which is rural and might not have all the resources of a county health department, it’s a real service to the community and to the people for that effort to come together.”
Rottinghaus said that, if there is one area of concern with the operation, it is with the limited vaccine supply nationally.
“We’re trying to be patient as the CDC and HHS get a handle on how much vaccine they really have, how much the companies can produce and put out,” he said. “[The clinics] depend on how much vaccine we have.”
He pointed out that the Butler site was open both last Saturday and Sunday and has been open all week.
“If we continue to get enough supplies and we can run [next] Saturday and Sunday, then we will do that as well,” he said. “We can scale up and scale down with people for the number of doses that are anticipated, but it’s all contingent on supply.”
Rottinghaus also noted that which brand of the vaccine a facility gets is pretty much the luck of the draw. He said that given the ultra-cold storage challenges of the Pfizer vaccine, not many places outside of hospitals can keep it.
“What we’re doing now is primarily allocating Moderna to Clarion because they don’t have an ultra-cold freezer, and most of the Pfizer we’re keeping at the Butler site because of storage requirements,” he said.
Aside from a minor difference in the timing of the second dose — Moderna at day 28 and Pfizer at day 21 — Rottinghaus said that both vaccines are comparable in the way each was developed and how they function.
“Even their efficacy — their prevention of severe disease and prevention of illness from COVID — is very similar,” he said. “They’re more alike than they are different.”
He did caution, however, that the two vaccine types cannot be mixed, so the second dose must be the same brand as the first.
Rottinghaus said that everything from registering for an appointment to the receiving of the vaccine in the BHS is relatively straight forward and designed to be as user-friendly as possible.
“[Patients] can expect a user-friendly website, an easy way to sign up,” he said. “If we can’t schedule any more at that given time because of [supply] limitations, people will [receive] a message that says we’re not scheduling right now.”
Upon arrival at the vaccine clinic, whether it’s Butler or Clarion, Rottinghaus said that there is an equally easy sign-in process. Sign-in includes verification of identity, which currently requires an insurance card and proper identification. They also have to show that they meet the requirements of the 1-A group.
Rottinghaus noted that BHS had to establish certain criteria for people to get vaccines within the 1-A group.
“Right now it’s ages 75 and older, simply because we have to choose something based on limited supply and the fact that the state opened it to unmanageable numbers of people,” he said.
Explaining BHS’s restrictions regarding eligibility, Rottinghaus indicated that, while they do not disagree with the CDC’s classification, they were caught a little bit by surprise.
“We think everybody that’s included in that list, especially those over 65 and those with significant medical illnesses, need to be considered very high priority,” he said. “It was tough to receive that [list] and be forced to make decisions about who we considered the highest priority and to allocate vaccine toward those folks.”
In order to prepare oneself physically for the vaccine, Rottinghaus said that patients should make sure they are hydrated and have eaten.
“This isn’t a vaccine where we’ve seen a lot of people get light-headed or anything like that, [but] we do ask that they hang out for about 15 minutes afterward,” he said, also reminding vaccine recipients to bring a mask and make sure they have a ride.
He also urged patients to keep an eye on the weather on the day of their vaccine, and show up at the clinic on time.
“We run a pretty tight schedule [and] fit in as many people as we possibly can,” he said. “We try to be as efficient as we can and keep the lines moving.”
After receiving their first or second dose of the vaccine, Rottinghaus said patients may experience mild side effects — including soreness at the injection site, chills, fatigue, fever, headache or muscle aches. Symtoms should last no longer than two or three days and not include shortness of breath, cough, discomfort in the chest, runny nose or sore throat.
“Recall, the vaccines are still relatively new, so all the side effects are not known, but from what we’ve seen so far, with millions of vaccine doses already distributed, is generally very good tolerability,” he said, pointing out that individuals experiencing post-vaccine symptoms can apply ice or heat, or take Ibuprofen or Tylenol to help. “Severe reactions...are rare.”
Rottinghaus reported that there have been a variety of emotional responses from both healthcare workers and vaccine recipients, especially among the older patients.
“I’ve heard people say things like ‘I’m one step closer to seeing my family, seeing my grandkids,’” he said, noting that the pandemic has had a devastating affect on people’s lives. “We’ve had people break down in tears and show absolute raw emotion.”
Others, he said, have commented that they feel as though they are part of history by getting the vaccine.
“You can almost feel a sense of relief,” Rottinghaus said of watching patients receive the vaccine. “They know they still have to be careful...especially until the second dose, but boy is there a sense of hope and relief.”
To register for a vaccine appointment through BHS, visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org.
“Just having been in our vaccine clinic [Sunday], it’s exciting, and people are happy,” Rottinghaus said. “It feels like a lot of positivity [and] I think people will encounter a friendly and supportive staff.”