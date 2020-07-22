NEW BETHLEHEM – While tensions between law enforcement and civilians are on the rise in many parts of the country, a group of area residents recently came together to form a support organization for the local police department.
The Southern Clarion Police Association, a nonprofit civilian police support organization, was formed in June in an effort to bridge the gap between the New Bethlehem Police Department and the communities it serves.
“With all that’s going on in America, we want to ensure positive working relationships between the community and local law enforcement through outreach programming,” SCPA president Emmanuel Marshall said. “Bringing law enforcement and citizens together in a positive light is what we need right now.”
According to Marshall, the group, which is comprised of representatives from each of the four communities served by the New Bethlehem Police, also hopes to provide financial support to the police force as well as offer scholarships to individuals who hope to pursue careers in law enforcement or criminal justice.
He noted that the SCPA plans to “work in collaboration with local law enforcement and the communities they serve in Southern Clarion County.”
Hoping to sponsor four community outreach projects each year, the SCPA announced that two events are already in the works. The “Cops and Bobbers” kids Fishing Derby in New Bethlehem will be held Aug. 15, while the East Brady Community Building will host the “Brady’s Cup” Basketball Tournament with a date to be determined.
In addition to Marshall, who serves as SCPA president, other board members include Joe Hillwig, vice president; NBPD secretary Rebekah Weckerly, secretary/treasurer; and directors Todd Smith and John Gerow.
Donations to the organization can be mailed to SCPA, 220 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. SCPA is a 501(c)3 organization.
Looking toward the future of the organization, Marshall said that he is optimistic that the SCPA’s efforts will have a positive impact in the local communities.
“What I’m looking forward to most is building and shining light on the positive relationships between law enforcement and our communities,” Marshall said.