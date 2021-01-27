HARRISBURG – Numbers continue to grow in local counties as more people become infected by COVID-19.
Over the past week in Clarion County, the number of coronavirus cases has increased from 2,353 to 2,421. The number of deaths attributed to the virus rose from 62 to 71 in the same time span.
In Armstrong County, the number of COVID-19 cases rose from 4,331 to 4,521 in the last seven days, with the number of deaths reported rising from 101 to 104.
Butler County’s numbers continued their climb, jumping from 11,854 cases a week ago to 12,399, and the number of virus-related deaths from 290 to 312.
Jefferson County’s case numbers grew from 2,312 to 2,444 in the last week, as deaths there increased from 63 to 71.
Also in the area, Forest County experienced a surge in COVID cases, increasing from 730 to 1,197 in the past week. Deaths in Forest County also jumped from 9 to 15.
And in Venango County, the number of cases rose from 2,933 to 3,019 in the past seven days. Deaths attributed to coronavirus increased from 64 to 74.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 812,495.
Across the state, there are 3,887 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 770 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15-21 stood at 10.5 percent.
As of Tuesday, there were 219 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania for a total of 20,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In Pennsylvania’s nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,663 cases among employees, for a total of 73,551 at 1,530 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 10,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 22,349 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.