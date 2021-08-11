HARRISBURG – As new cases of COVID-19 rise rapidly across the country, local counties are beginning to see that trend hit the region.
Over the past week in Clarion County, 19 new cases were reported, while Armstrong County reported 29 new cases in the last seven days.
The caseloads jumped from 3,237 cases to 3,256 in Clarion County, and from 6,056 to 6,085 in Armstrong.
While cases are rising, the good news is that neither county reported any new deaths attributed to the virus, with Clarion remaining at 96 deaths during the pandemic, and Armstrong at 148.
Nearby Butler County was not so lucky, as one new virus-related death was reported in the past week, pushing that county’s death toll to 423. The number of coronavirus cases also spiked in Butler County during the same timespan, rising from 17,845 to 18,026.
Venango County also reported a significant increase in cases over the last seven days, going from 4,144 to 4,177. Deaths in the county held steady at 102.
Jefferson County cases rose from 3,359 to 3,384, as reported deaths remained at 99.
And in Forest County, two new cases were reported this week, increasing the total for the county to 1,442. The county has experienced 21 virus-related deaths during the pandemic, but no new deaths this week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday, that there were 2,076 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,240,032.
There are 847 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of that number, 204 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5 rose to 5.4 percent.
As of Monday, Aug. 9, there were 11 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,914 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
On the vaccine front, according to the CDC, as of Monday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Officials said 63.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and vaccine providers have administered 11,786,883 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday. Overall, 5,776,144 Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated; with 15,527 vaccinations administered Monday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.
The state Department of Health continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.