CLARION – The start of summer may mean endless days of fun in the sun, but it also brings the possibility of inclement weather with the potential to cause damage to homes and other property.
With the season of floods, high winds and tornados in full swing, Clarion County emergency officials recently stressed the importance of severe weather preparedness.
“When bad weather strikes, we want everyone to be safe and sustain the least amount of damage as possible,” Clarion County EMA deputy coordinator/planner David Dunn said last week, explaining that while most people associate bad weather with winter, it doesn’t mean the threat goes away when the ice and snow melts. In fact, statistics show that six major, damage-causing windstorms and tornados were reported in Clarion County in 2017. “Weather patterns can change in the blink of an eye. We just want everyone to be prepared.”
In order to do this, Dunn said, residents first need to be familiar with the terms used to identify flooding, thunderstorms or tornado hazards, such as understanding the difference between a watch and a warning.
“Residents have to be aware of weather conditions,” Dunn said, noting that while a weather watch indicates conditions are likely, a warning indicates that severe weather has been seen and reported in the area. This means that if you are advised to take shelter because of a warning, do so immediately.
“It’s important to stay put until the warning is officially over,” Dunn added.
He went on to emphasize the importance of being informed about changing weather and warnings.
“There are so many different platforms for people to use to get weather information these days, including apps and texting, he continued. Residents can also receive weather updates by tuning to the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on radio stations WCCR 92.7 FM (Clarion), WCUC 91.7 FM (Clarion), WOWQ 102.1 FM (DuBois), WMKX 105.5 FM (Brookville) or WWCH 1300 AM (Clarion). “There is no need to sit by the TV.”
Dunn supplemented his comments with a press release issued by the Clarion County Department of Public Safety for the purposes of providing important weather preparedness information to area residents.
“We’ve been fortunate with summer storms over the last several decades in that no severe injuries or fatalities have been reported,” Dunn said, adding it’s important for residents to be storm-ready, not only for their own safety, but the safety and security of their families, neighbors and properties as well. “Damage can be minimized by doing some very simple things.”
According to the release, residents should:
• Make a family emergency plan — Because families may not be together when disaster strikes, it is important to know how to contact one another, how to get back together and what to do in case of an emergency. Plans should include places for families to meet, both within and outside of the immediate neighborhood, and can also designate an out-of-town third party contact to communicate among separated family members.
“It’s important to know what is going on,” Dunn noted. He said that residents may also want to inquire about emergency plans at facilities where family members spend time, such as work, daycare, school, hospitals or nursing homes. “These places should all have emergency plans in place.”
With that in mind, Dunn urged residents to not leave the safety of their homes in inclement weather to try to get to family members in any of these facilities.
“It not only endangers your life, but the lives of others as well,” he said.
• Remove or secure loose objects that could cause injury or damage — Dead or rotting trees and branches as well as other outdoor objects have the potential to fall or blow away, causing injury or property damage during a severe windstorm/thunderstorm. Residents should remove unhealthy trees from their properties and make sure other outdoor objects are secure.
In addition, windows should be shuttered and outside doors secured. If shutters are not available, window blinds, shades or curtains should be closed.
“Houses and other belongings can be damaged by flying debris,” Dunn said.
• Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning — Storm cellars or basements provide the best protection, but if underground shelter is not available, residents should go to an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible and stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. Since corners attract debris, occupants are also urged to stay in the center of the room.
If possible, people who find themselves in vehicles, recreational vehicles and manufactured homes should move quickly to a building with a strong foundation. If shelter is not available, they should lie flat in a ditch or other low-lying area, avoiding overpasses and bridges.
Finding safety in a low, flat location, Dunn reminded residents to stay in the shelter location until the weather danger has passed or help has arrived.
“It’s important for people to remain patient,” he said, noting that emergency crews cannot be dispatched until the immediate weather threat has passed.
• Prepare an emergency supply kit — Kits should be easily accessible and include items such as non-perishable food, water, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, extra flashlights and batteries. Similar portable kits can also be prepared and kept in vehicles. These kits should contain copies of prescription medications and medical supplies, bedding and clothing, bottled water, a battery-operated radio and extra batteries, a first-aid kit and a flashlight, and copies of important documents such as driver’s licenses, Social Security cards, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates and tax records.
Residents should prepare kits with enough supplies to last for at least three full days without help, Dunn said.
For information on preparing for a disaster, visit the Department of Public Safety website at www.clarioncountyoes.com, or the commonwealth website at www.readypa.org.
