KNOX – The Clarion Venango Forest County Farm Bureau quickly satisfied its mission to be an active and unified voice of farms in the area on Friday morning at a legislative breakfast at the Big Sky Restaurant in Knox.
Legislators and local elected officials attending included U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City), state Rep. Lee James (R-Seneca), state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s office, Venango County Commissioners “Chip” Abramovic and Mike Delaney, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius, and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau board director Ernie Mattiuz.
Talking points were offered by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) regarding the agricultural industry in the three counties by Brittany Eisenman, PFB Region 6 Organization Director.
Thompson is the House Agriculture Committee’s GOP leader and touched on many of the talking points as an expert in agriculture. He is now the most senior Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and the second most senior Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee.
“One of my primary goals for the Agriculture Committee is to restore a robust role, and that starts with our farm families,” said Thompson. “It’s making sure they have a decent living for as hard as what they have for work. It expands all over American communities. This approach can invite everybody to live in a rural area.
“I think if we do that right, then we accomplish the second one, which is we begin to repopulate our areas. We grow our population. We create opportunities and provide the right amenities to keep our kids here. We can provide a lot, especially millennials who are tired of 600 square feet studio apartments in buildings with 800 people, sheltering in place, and tired of the traffic.”
Thompson said some people are just tired of crime, school system difficulties, and the cost of living, and will move if the local areas become more attractive. However, if a community doesn’t have the amenities people are looking for, they may not proceed.
“You’re not going to stay if you don’t have the amenities, and to me, that starts with high-speed Internet connectivity,” he said.
Precision agriculture is about growing the economy.
“I think it levels the playing field, and that’s one of my top priorities,” Thompson continued. “Precision agriculture, healthy soils, and livestock in pastures stimulate root growth. The pastureland ranchland amount of carbon is sequestered and makes agriculture really carbon neutral. It’s incredible. And then you add ... forestry.”
Political balance in Washington is now pretty even, according to Thompson. He has his eye on budget confirmation by reconciliation that allows a simple majority to approve the budget.
One area that concerns him is socially disadvantaged farmers.
“Discrimination should never be tolerated, but the proposed legislation would not require any proof of discrimination and be based solely on that person from one of six ethnic origins,” said Thompson.
Dairy continues to be another concern for Thompson. He feels a drop in milk consumption can be tied directly to the nutritional standards that were first instituted for school lunches.
“I have always had a good relationship with the new secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack, and hope to find some common ground,” he said. “He’s always supported me in doing our best to restore the milk fat into our schools and dairy. My team knows that that this a priority because of how they affected an entire generation.”
Both Clarion and Venango County Commissioners talked extensively about their efforts to improve Internet connectivity. The Internet highway now goes through Clarion County, and recent efforts such as building new emergency communication towers in Clarion County help build the off-roads. However, a commercial entity is usually required to take the last step and provide service to homes. Some companies are not yet ready to make that connection because of a small customer base.