NEW BETHLEHEM – Progress continues as one local Girl Scout works to make her dream of creating a Victory Garden in New Bethlehem a reality.
Fourteen-year-old Emily Truitt of New Bethlehem — a member of Redbank Valley Girl Scout Troop 26805 — first presented plans to construct a Victory Garden honoring all veterans nearly two years ago as her Silver Award project for Girl Scouts.
As the second award earned by Girl Scout cadets on their journey to the highest ranking Gold Award, Silver Award projects utilize a cadet’s leadership to implement a change in the community. Projects must be completed individually or in a small group between sixth and eighth grades, and require cadets to log at least 50 hours of individual leadership.
When the time came to select her own project, Truitt decided that the empty lot next to the Moose Lodge along Broad Street would be the perfect location to host a Victory Garden. The garden will be a positive, uplifting space for the whole community, featuring a 32-foot-by-20-foot cement patio with an eight-foot-by-20-foot raised flower garden in the center. Benches honoring the military branches will surround the flower garden, and three of the garden’s four corners will be adorned with pedestals hosting military-related statues.
With the Victory Garden estimated to cost $30,000, Truitt has hosted several fundraisers over the past two years to obtain the necessary funds to complete the project.
“I’m still in the fundraising phase,” Truitt said earlier this week, noting that she has raised 25 percent of her total goal to date.
She also said that after considering the magnitude of the project, she decided to break it into phases with half of the project being completed for the Silver Award, and the remainder of the project being done for the Girl Scouts Gold Award. The Gold Award must be finished by the time she graduates high school.
“When I initially set the timeline, I didn’t realize how much effort it would take to raise that kind of money,” Truitt said. “I’m planning on completing my project in phases as the fundraising continues.”
While she hopes to have the cement poured and flowers planted for her Silver Award, Truitt said that Phase I of the project will definitely include displaying the personalized bricks purchased by community members to be part of the Victory Garden.
“We will be doing a mini groundbreaking this summer with the placement of some of the [personalized] bricks,” Truitt added, noting that Moose Lodge officials have agreed to allow the bricks to be placed in the club’s existing landscape until funds for the cement work are secured.
The benches and statues would follow as part of her Gold Award project, added Girl Scout troop leader and Truitt’s mother Jessie Dilley.
Despite a few setbacks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Truitt said she has remained on track and is focused on getting the Victory Garden established.
In fact, she is currently gearing up for her next fundraiser — converting her garage into a clothing shop. The shop, featuring a number of clothing items donated by the Gene Rutkowski family, will offer all new items for $2 each.
“I’m hoping to be able to open the shop once the virus passes,” Truitt said, noting that all proceeds will go toward the Victory Garden. “I’m really looking forward to seeing my project come to life.”
Speaking about her daughter’s efforts to date, Dilley said, “Over the last two years she has worked hard building her team and doing the research needed to make her design a reality.”
Pointing to Truitt’s countless meetings with and presentations for groups and organizations, Dilley said her daughter has partnered with several local businesses, and has applied for necessary permits from the county commissioners.
“She’s 14 and has more knowledge about running a business and implementing a plan than most adults,” Dilley said. “I’m confident that she will prevail.”
For more information on the Victory Garden, call (814) 229-6652, or visit www.gsvictorygarden.com.