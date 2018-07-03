KARNS CITY – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the Commonwealth Prevention Alliance and the Prevention Coalition Advisory Council of Pennsylvania recently named Karns City Communities That Care as the Pennsylvania Prevention Coalition of the Year for 2017-2018.
Karns City Communities That Care (CTC) is a non-profit organization that serves the population of the Karns City Area School District for evidence-based prevention programs to support positive youth development. This group uses evidence, data and local information to identify the root causes specific to this community and then implements the programs that provide the best chance for positive outcomes for youth.
This coalition will implement two “blueprint” evidence-based programs this fall for the community it serves. Strengthening Families 10-14 (SFP 10-14) will take place in the evenings starting around September. SFP 10-14 is two hours per session, one night a week for seven weeks. This program is for all parents and youth aged 10 to 14.
Volunteers from CTC attended training for SFP 10-14 and plan to attend sessions with their own children. They see the benefits for parents and youth, and the fun they can have together while learning. The primary goals of this program are to build life skills, including stress management, promote effective parenting styles, and strengthen family bonding and family problem solving. For more information about the program, email karnscityctc@gmail.com. Attendance is limited to the first 10 interested families. The coalition plans to host this program one to two times per year.
Positive Action will also start this fall. This program was identified by CTC and will be implemented through a joint effort with Sugarcreek Elementary School and Chicora Elementary School administration and staff. This program gives the students quick (approximately 15 minute) lessons about three times per week. The outcomes from this program have proven positive in many areas of youth’s lives from stress, anxiety and depression to reduced underage alcohol and tobacco use, higher grades, better family relationships and more.
Karns City Communities That Care is implementing a backpack program at the Karns City High School starting in the fall of 2018. This program is a joint effort between CTC and staff at the high school. These two groups recognize not all youth in our area have enough to eat. The groups see young people being hungry as a barrier to success. KCHS and CTC will accept food and monetary donations to support these youth and their individual needs.
Karns City Communities That Care is being studied by the Pew-McArthur Results First Initiative. Pew-McArthur plans to publish information on CTC soon and use the coalition going forward to help other prevention coalitions use this group’s work as a roadmap to success.
To learn more about Karns City Communities That Care, visit www.karnscityctc.com, the group’s facebook page, or contact the CTC Executive Director Jeff Hogan at karnscityctc@gmail.com.
Checks to support and sustain these efforts can be made out to the group and mailed to:Karns City Communities That Care, P.O. Box 121, East Brady, PA 16028.
