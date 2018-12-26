RIMERSBURG – Whether she’s selling candy bars, organizing bus trips or participating in an annual run, one local woman takes every opportunity she can to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing battle against Alzheimers Disease.
“Alzheimers was not really a prevalent disease at first, [but] we’re starting to hear about it more in our local community,” Rimersburg resident Tina Flick recently said, adding that the number of nationwide Alzheimers-related deaths increased 123 percent from 2000 to 2015. She said that approximately 5.7 million people in the U.S. are currently living with the disease, with someone receiving a new diagnosis every 65 seconds. “I want to put a face to the disease and let people know it’s not going away without a fight.”
For Flick, Alzheimers is much more than a statistic or a disease that an unknown other gets.
“Both of my grandmothers passed from Alzheimers,” Flick said, explaining that her mother was also diagnosed with the disease at the age of 59. “That’s when it really hit home...and I knew I had to do something to fight back.”
In 2016, Flick learned that the Alzheimer’s Association was planning to host its first-ever Walk to End Alzheimers event in Clarion County that October and knew that she had to help the cause.
“I decided to form a team [to walk],” Flick said. Paying tribute to the facility wing where Flick’s grandmother and mother had received treatment, the Memory Lane Forget-Me-Nots team was formed and began initial fundraising efforts for the walk in spring 2016. “Everything just seemed to fall into place.”
With eight core team members at the helm, the Memory Lane Forget-Me-Nots raised just over $3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association in its first year and has spearheaded year-round fundraising efforts for the local walk every year since.
“I enjoy fundraising; that’s what my thing is,” Flick noted. In fact, over the last three years, Flick and her fellow team members have hosted all kinds of fundraisers, including candy bar and pizza sales, raffles and an annual bus trip to New York City.
The team raised nearly $4,000 in 2018, bringing its total fundraising efforts to approximately $10,500 since 2016.
“It’s an amazing feeling to know that our efforts are going toward research that will hopefully treat or cure Alzheimers,” Flick said, adding that 20 teams consisting of more than 250 people raised over $27,000 at Clarion’s walk in 2018. “That’s a pretty awesome number.”
While she’s pleased with the amount her team has raised so far, Flick said that she would like to see their fundraising efforts grow each year.
“I would love to see us hit at least $5,000 in one year,” she said, explaining that she has a few new fundraisers planned for the upcoming year.
In addition to a new springtime bus trip to Washington, D.C. to see the cherry blossoms, Flick said her team is planning to host a Valentine’s Day-themed murder mystery dinner at the Park Inn by Radisson in Clarion on Feb. 23.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Flick said of the new fundraising opportunities. “I think our goal is possible with these fundraisers.”
All in all, Flick said she hopes her team’s efforts not only help fight the battle against Alzheimers Disease, but also shed light on the disease in the local area.
“It’s hitting people younger and younger,” she continued. “Most people think of Alzheimers as a disease that hits older individuals, but that’s not necessarily the case.”
“Although there is currently no answer, my fight is to find a way to combat Alzheimers,” Flick added. “I believe there is a cure out there. I just hope I’m here to see it.”
For more information on Memory Lane’s Forget-Me-Nots, or to purchase tickets for the upcoming murder mystery dinner, contact Flick at (814) 229-9297.
“I would like to personally thank each and every individual who has helped me in any way raise money to fight this awful disease,” Flick said. “I am truly blessed and thankful.”
