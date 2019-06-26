WIDNOON – For years, people have traveled from near and far to enjoy the ice cream treats at Widnoon Soft Serve. But this summer, there’s even more incentive for those looking to indulge their cravings for frozen goodies.
For the first time, the local soft serve business has been chosen as one of the stops along the Western Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail.
Widnoon Soft Service owner Lynda Pozzuto, now in her third summer at the local business, said that the Visit PA tourism promotion group has sponsored ice cream trails in other parts of the state, but when she learned that the group was creating its first-ever trail in Western Pennsylsvniaa, she knew that Widnoon would be the perfect destination.
In conjunction with the PA Preferred organization which promotes Pennsylvania-made products, the Ice Cream Trails help showcase dairy farms in the state, Pozzuto said.
“They wanted a way to promote Pennsylvania dairy farms,” she said, noting that Widnoon Soft Serve uses products from Marburger Farm Dairy of Evans City.
Only nine ice cream businesses across Western Pennsylvania were chosen for this year’s trail, which offers a passport that ice cream lovers can take to each stop to get stamped this summer.
Pozzuto said the passports and stamps can be found at Widnoon Soft Serve, and that she and her employees have already been stamping them for those looking to collect all the stamps to be eligible for prizes this year.
From now until Sept. 2, stamps can be collected at any of the nine locations. Those who collect five stamps, will win a “Pursue Your Scoops” T-shirt, while those who visit all nine locations will win a T-Shirt and an ice cream bowl.
Completed passports should be mailed to: Center for Fairy Excellence, 2301 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Entries must be postmarked by Sept. 30, 2019.
“Thousands of people do this,” Pozzuto said of the ice cream trails across the state.
The Widnoon location in northern Armstrong County is the only ice cream shop on the trail in the immediate area. Other stops on the Western Pennsylvania trail include Betsy’s Ice Cream in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County; Jackson Farms Dairy in New Salem, Fayette County; Kerber’s Dairy in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County; Penn State Creamery in University Park, Centre County; Ritchey’s Dairy in Martinsburg, Blair County; Stock’s Dairy Delight in Martinsburg, Blair County; Vale Wood Farms in Loretto, Cambria County; and Windy Ridge Dairy in Fombell, Beaver County.
Pozzuto, who serves as executive director of the Alle-Kiski-Strong Chamber of Commerce, said that Widnoon Soft Serve’s participation in the trail is good for the entire area.
“Not only is this good for my shop, but the people stopping here will visit other businesses,” she said, noting that the more people passing through an area, the better it is for the business community.
She also said she hopes her participation in the trail this year, will encourage other ice cream shops in the area to apply to be a part of the fun next summer.
“It’s amazing, for a little shop in the middle of nowhere, how big we are,” she said of the people who travel miles and miles to reach Widnoon Soft Serve. “It blows my mind how far people will come for ice cream.”
For more information on the Ice Cream Trail, go to visitpa.com/scoops.