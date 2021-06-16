MONROE TWP. – Dozens of Clarion County business professionals, local elected officials and state representatives gathered at the Trinity Point Church of God in Monroe Township recently for the annual Spring Legislative Breakfast.
Hosted by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Clarion County Economic Development Corporation and Clarion County Human Service Council, the June 4 event featured a debate between state lawmakers and PennDOT officials regarding the proposed tolling of nine interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.
Among those bridges are the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County, both located along Interstate 80.
Melissa Batula, acting executive secretary of PennDOT, explained that tolling on I-80 was necessary to replace a dwindling revenue stream that once came from gasoline taxes.
“It was perfect, it was fair, it was as close as we had to a use fee, so the more you drove the more you paid,” Batula said of the gasoline tax. “[But] we’re not in that environment anymore.”
Kenneth McClain, PennDOT’s alternative funding program director, agreed.
“We’re overly, overly reliant on gas taxes as funding for highways and bridges [and] that needs to change,” he said. “We see these trends coming, and we have to start thinking outside-the-box [for] ways of funding our transportation projects.”
Batula and McClain also said that the future of state highways was less about bridge repair and more focused on the need to replace aging bridges in Pennsylvania.
“We’re investing millions and millions of dollars every year trying to band-aid those bridges and keep them alive,” McClain said. “They were designed in the 1950s, built in the 1960s, they’re antiquated designs, they’re too small for current traffic volumes that there are today.”
Speaking in opposition to the tolling proposal were Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Howard), state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City), and state Rep. Majority Whip Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion).
Thompson said that along with the intended consequences of any plan, there are also unintended consequences, pointing to the unintended, but unavoidable, consequences of the tolling proposal that are a hit to the region’s economy and increased traffic on alternative routes from those attempting to avoid the tolls.
“We’ve had a struggling economy for a very long time now,” Hutchinson said. “To add this higher tax on the citizens [and] higher cost of goods for things coming in and out of northern Pennsylvania, we do not need this at this time.”
Likewise, Oberlander pointed to safety issues that could arise from the increased traffic and congestion and diversion that towns like Clarion or Knox would have to endure.
“I want you to take a look at the congestion that’s occurred on Fifth Avenue [in Clarion], the congestion that’s created through Knox,” she said. “It has been an absolute nightmare, and we don’t have a toll, we just have construction.”
She went on to say that the same conditions would be created by tolling.
“This is absolutely a problem for our downtown businesses,” she said. “It’s a safety issue for those who live here, and I absolutely oppose this suggestion.”
Thompson related the result of a poll he conducted in Jefferson and Clarion counties regarding community support for the proposal to toll the Interstate.
“In Clarion County, there were 353 participants, selected randomly,” he said. “Ninety percent of the people did not support it.”
Redbank Township resident Stephen Allison, representing the Clarion County Association of Township Officials, and Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers also voiced concern with the proposal.
Breakfast attendee Milissa Bauer, of Kriebel Companies, asked what PennDOT has done to cut any costs in recent years.
McClain reported that, while costs have been cut over the years, it doesn’t resolve the issue of aging bridges.
“For every two or three bridges that you replace, you still have the 50-, 60- and 70-year old bridge that continues to age and gets in worse condition,” he said, noting that there are 25,400 bridges that Pennsylvania owns and maintains across the state.
McClain went on to stress that, should the proposal pass, 51 percent of the revenue generated for the entire project would come from out-of-state drivers.
“Those are the drivers that pay little to our system now because they aren’t registered in Pennsylvania,” he said, noting that those drivers don’t contribute to the gas tax unless they fill up on their way through the state. “They virtually pay nothing.”