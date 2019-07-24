REDBANK TWP. – Two local men are facing charges after they were accused of committing Medicaid fraud between Feb. 8, 2014 and Feb. 17, 2019 in Mayport, Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Robert Eugene Kinzey Jr., 57, of Mayport, and James Aloyus Kinzey, 28, of Clarion, were charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of theft by deception.
On Aug. 6, 2018, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office reportedly opened an investigation involving fraudulent claims submitted to the Department of Human Services through the Medical Assistance program.
While employed as a personal care attendant through Public Partners LLC and later Excel Home Health, court documents state that James Kinzey was supposed to have provided care for Robert Kinzey at Robert Kinzey’s house along Route 28 in Mayport. Through the investigation, authorities reportedly received documents showing that James Kinzey had been in medical facilities at least eight times during the time in question and was unable to care for Robert Kinzey.
Despite the circumstances of James Kinzey, Robert Kinzey allegedly submitted time sheets for the work, and James Kinzey received compensation for the personal care services that he claimed to have provided.
During an interview with authorities, Robert Kinzey reportedly admitted to submitting the time sheets while James Kinzey was in medical facilities and not at his home. Robert Kinzey allegedly said that James Kinzey was aware he was submitting the time sheets and accepted payment for services he never provided.
According to court documents, James Kinzey admitted that he had not been at Robert Kinzey’s home while he was in the medical facilities and had accepted payment for personal care services he never completed. James Kinzey said he was aware that Robert Kinzey was submitting his timesheets fraudently.
James Kinzey also allegedly admitted that since he started working at the Mayport home, on Feb. 8, 2014, he had only provided personal care services for 12 hours a week, but billed for 40 or more hours per week. James Kinzey reportedly said that Robert Kinzey would intentionally submit the fraudulent timesheets to his employers knowing that he had only provided 12 hours of service for the week.
When the payments would come, James Kinzey and Robert Kinzey would split the checks evenly between them, reports state.
Reports state that Public Partners and Excel Home Health reviewed the timesheets and confirmed that they were submitted and checks were deposited into James Kinzey’s account between Feb. 8, 2014 and Feb. 17, 2019.
Robert and James Kinzey allegedly submitted a total of 8,182 hours for care services that were not rendered, and James Kinzey received a total of $99,464.55.
Medicaid was billed a total of $126,157.56 from both personal care agencies, reports state.
Charges against both men were filed July 17 by special agent Edward Porada of the state Attorney General’s Office with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.