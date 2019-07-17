NEW BETHLEHEM – Two Redbank Valley High School students were recently selected to serve their community as junior members of New Bethlehem Borough Council and the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Aiden Griffin will serve as the junior council person for New Bethlehem Borough, while Matthew Green will serve as the junior member for the Redbank Valley Chamber. Appointments to both organizations were made in conjunction with the Redbank Valley School District.
In conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) and New Bethlehem Borough Council, Griffin was appointed as the newest member of the Junior Borough Person Program during a recent meeting of the borough council. Griffin was successfully appointed to fill the vacancy left by pervious junior member Colin Sheffer.
“I would like to become a junior council person to gain an in-depth understanding of how local borough government functions,” Griffin said. “I think having firsthand experience overseeing how local legislature decisions are made will be very informative and will relate well to my interest in history and political science.”
Similarly, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce recently voted to accept Green as the new Junior Chamber Person. Green follows former junior chamber member Rachel Niccolai.
“I wished to become a Junior Chamber Person because I desire to make a difference in our community, and this position will allow me to do so,” Green said, noting that his experience with the chamber will be helpful in his future career. “I recently attended the chamber’s annual dinner, which piqued my interest in getting involved. I am eager to represent my generation in discussions regarding local economy.”
The Junior Council Person (JCP) and the Junior Chamber Person (JCP) programs are statewide initiatives that aim to get young people involved in their local communities. The programs allow for participants to take an active role in the governing process of local government and bring a young, fresh perspective to the organization. In their roles, Griffin and Green will actively participate in their organization’s meetings and community events, however, they cannot vote or attend executive sessions.
“While the JCP[s] do not have an official vote on council, he or she does have a voice and an official seat at the table,” council vice president, chamber board member and JCP chairman Gordon Barrows explained. “It is a mutually beneficial relationship that actively engages borough officials, [chamber officials], the Redbank Valley School District and the youth. It also allows borough [and chamber] officials to serve as mentors to students who will be future leaders in their communities.”
Both junior programs will provide Griffin and Green the opportunities to learn critical skills including team building and collaboration, public speaking, public engagement, budgeting and running effective meetings, as well as the opportunity to deliberate on issues that affect the community.
Griffin and Green were selected for their JCP roles after an application and interview process with borough and chamber officials respectively. They will serve in their positions until their graduation from RVHS.
Griffin, a junior at RVHS, has served on student council, Future Business Leaders of America, varsity soccer, and track and field. He has also been inducted into the National Honor Society, was recognized as Student of the Week at RVHS and was the winner of the American Legion Essay Contest.
After graduation, Griffin plans to attend college, but is unsure of what his major will be — however, he is interested in history.
Green, also a junior at RVHS, serves as vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America club, the secretary for the Tri-M Music Honor Society, the public relations officer of the Redbank Valley High School Bible Club and the president of the Redbank Valley High School AV Club.
He is also involved in the school’s drama department, is the volunteer sound technician for the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and works with the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry.
After graduation, Green plans on majoring in computer science. Green hopes to eventually work in the industry and/or establish a local technology services company.