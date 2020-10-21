ALCOLA – Halloween is coming early to the Redbank Valley community as two local organizations are teaming up to host three days of spooky family fun this weekend.
Co-hosted by the Redbank Valley Elementary PTO and Friends of 4-H, a “Spooktacular” event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-25, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola.
“It will be a great event to come out and support,” RVEPTO president Laura Neiswonger said Tuesday, noting all proceeds from the event will benefit the two hosting organizations.
The Spooktacular originated last year as a fundraiser for the Redbank Valley High School Robotics Club and 4-H. The event grew to include the RVEPTO this year as a way to expand sponsorship of the now annual event.
“With many of our spring and fall events canceled on campus due to COVID-19, the RVEPTO was looking for a way to reach out to the kids in our district and give them something to look forward to,” Neiswonger said.
According to Neiswonger, the $3 admission per person on Saturday and Sunday includes a hayride with spooky stories as told by Jill Boyles, games, a STEM activity, and entries into the costume and pumpkin decorating contests and a craft.
In addition, Adam Myers Photography will be on site offering fall mini sessions, a craft and vendor show will be held and Friends of 4-H will be manning a food booth all three days, serving up an array of food, apple dumplings and drinks.
There is no admission to the Spooktacular on Friday as limited events will be available.
On Saturday, Neiswonger said, the Spooktacular will host a drive-in movie, featuring a showing of the popular Disney movie “Hocus Pocus” beginning at approximately 7 p.m.
“Admission to the drive-in is $10 per car,” she said, noting that refreshments will be available. “We’re really excited about the addition of the drive-in movie this year.”
In conjunction with the Spooktacular, the PTO will also hold its annual Scholastic Book Fair in the park’s blue building all three days. There is no admission to the book fair.
“We had to get creative,” Neiswonger said of the decision to host the book fair at the park, noting that while it may not be ideal, the PTO believed that the risk was too great to hold the book fair and its annual fall festival at the school. “We thought outside the box, took both events off campus and created an environment we believe will be safe and fun.”
To further ensure safety, event organizers encourage all attendees to practice social distancing and the guidelines set forth by the CDC.
“We want everyone to be safe,” Neiswonger said.
The Spooktacular will take place on Friday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.