CLARION – “One of the most famous expressions that I’ve heard is from Abraham Lincoln whenever he said that ‘A nation that does not honor its heroes will not long survive,’ and you look around here and you see that we have honored our heroes.”
Knox-area resident Tom McGinnis used these words during his part of a special service held Friday, June 14 at Clarion’s Veterans Memorial Park. Coinciding with Flag Day, more than 100 local residents, as well as county and state officials gathered in the park to dedicate Clarion County’s newest monument honoring veterans of the Persian Gulf-era wars.
McGinnis’s son, Spc. Ross McGinnis, was one of four Clarion County residents who lost their lives in combat while serving in the Persian Gulf. Family members of the other three heroes, Spc. Frank Walls, Sgt. Joseph Garrison and ET3 Wayne Richard Weaver II, along with McGinnis all placed American Flags in honor of their family members in front of the memorial as part of the dedication.
“It’s important that we have this monument so the soldiers that were involved in these conflicts and wars at least have a monument before they die that they can go and see,” Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said in his opening remarks about the project which began a year-and-a-half ago.
“From the citizens to the military soldiers, the people that protect us, this is our gift to you,” Tharan continued, noting that unlike other memorials that required veterans to raise the funds for construction, the Persian Gulf-era monument was purchased by the residents of Clarion County.
The monument, which was designed and created by Clarion Monuments, is a replica of a Bremer wall that serves as a barrier for soldiers on the front line in the Middle East. The pictures on the face of the monument depict combat scenes from Iraq and Afghanistan and the emblems of the five branches of the U.S. Military.
Also engraved in the monument are the names of all the conflicts that make up the Persian Gulf-era — including the Persian Gulf Conflict, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
“Everything [in the monument] is American made to honor American soldiers,” Tharan said.
Following the presentation of the monument, Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley addressed the crowd.
“The interesting thing about this war is that this is a war that most of us remember and lived through,” Brosius said. He went on to thank the families, and especially the soldiers that often served multiple tours because of their dedication to their country. “We especially want to remember those four from Clarion County that gave their lives in the ultimate sacrifice.”
Heasley reminded those in attendance that the various conflicts that comprise U.S. involvement in the Persian Gulf make this “the longest running war in America’s history.”
“Here we are today almost 29 years later continuing the battles,” Heasley continued. “To all veterans and their families past and present, thank you for your sacrifice, devotion and our freedom.”
Also offering words of dedication and thanksgiving were Clarion County director of Veterans Affairs Judy Zerbe, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion).
“These are real people that we know…To all the veterans of this era, we appreciate so much what you have done and we can’t thank you enough,” Oberlander said. “We need to continue to remember — and this park is the way that we will continue to share that with our children and our children’s children — so that we never stop appreciating what has been paid for our freedoms.”
The final speaker was former Staff Sgt. Jim “J.J.” Karg, an employee of Clarion Monuments and an Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq in 2003 and from 2007 to 2008.
Karg engraved the lettering on the base of the Persian Gulf-era monument, and while he said that the project started out as just another job assignment, working on the monument soon became “an honor of a lifetime.”
“I thought it would just be another stone that I was engraving, but...it kind of hit home a little bit — I was making it to honor my brothers,” he said, adding that he became emotional the day the monument was set at the park. “I was very proud to do it, and I was glad I could be a part of it.”
Karg said that he hoped everyone gathered could realize what motivates veterans to do what they do.
“Veterans don’t seek out praise or recognition or a free meal at Applebee’s on Veterans Day. That’s not what it’s about; they just want people to remember,” Karg said. The new monument now gives Clarion County residents a way to do just that.